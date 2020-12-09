WINTER HOLIDAY PARADE
Come to the senior center on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 3:15 p.m. with your car festively decorated to join our parade as we spread holiday cheer to our friends and neighbors in Foxborough! Please call us to register if you would like to participate OR if you would like the parade to drive through your (or your friend’s) neighborhood.
MEN’S FITNESS
The senior center will be offering a Men’s Fitness Class on Thursdays, at 10:35 a.m., starting Dec. 10. This 6-week program is designed to help senior males move and feel better. We’ll combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and will be held on Dec. 10, 17, 24, 31, Jan 7 & 14. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
MEN’S CLUB
Come join our intern Jesse for a light hearted and fun men’s discussion group on Thursdays, starting Dec. 31, at 11:45 a.m. The Men’s Club will follow the Men’s Fitness class. Jesse will help facilitate casual discussions about current events, men’s issues, happenings at the COA and more! Sign up to reserve your seat.
UKULELE 101 FOR BEGINNERS
Start your musical journey and join us for 8 weeks of Ukulele Lessons for Beginners, to be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Dec. 8, 15, 22, 29, Jan. 12, 19, 26, & Feb. 9. No prior musical experience is needed. During this 8-week program, participants will learn how to play basic chords, rhythms, and strum patterns that will enable you to explore familiar songs in no time! Bring your own SOPRANO, CONCERT or TENOR ukulele (with GCEA tuning). An electronic tuning device, such as a Snark tuner, is also recommended. As the learning continues, songs of increased challenge will be offered. The cost for this program is $75. You must sign up and pay in advance.
POSTURE, BALANCE CHAIRS AND STAIRS
The 6-week “Balance, Posture, Chairs & Stairs” program will be held on Mondays at 11:45 a.m. starting Dec. 28. This program is designed to promote better balance while correcting postural issues. We will also work on common problems seniors have such as getting out of chairs and navigating stairs. This program will be held on Dec. 28, Jan. 4, 11, 25, Feb. 1 & 8, and is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT-CES. The cost for the program is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
FIX YOUR JOINTS
The 6-week “Fix Your Joints” program will be held on Thursdays, at 9 a.m. starting on Dec. 31. This program is designed to make our joints stronger at end range-of motion. We will focus on movement patterns we don’t usually do that cause soreness or pain when we do them, such as yard work. The program will be held on Dec. 31, Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28 & Feb. 4 and is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES – Reverse the Aging Process. The cost for the program is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
ART WITH ALLY ON WEDNESDAYS
We have scheduled additional Art with Ally classes on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Bring your creative side, and your brushes for this fun activity. You must bring your own acrylic paints in primary colors, assorted brushes (flat & round tip), canvas, table top easel, palettes, pencil, eraser and ruler. The cost is $5 per class and is paid on a monthly basis. The cost for the 5 Wednesday classes in December is $25 and the payment is due at the time you register.
MEDITATION CLASSES
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day! We have scheduled Meditation classes starting in December on Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m., and this first session will meet on Dec, 8, 15, 22 & 29. The cost is $19. There will be additional 4-week sessions in January and February. Each class will focus on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. Please sign up for the December four-week session and pay in advance.
LINE DANCING
It’s time to get moving, so let’s do some line dancing! Our line dancing instructor, Jeanne Bonneau, will be here on Thursdays, Dec. 10 and 17 from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. to lead us through some line dancing steps. The steps are uncomplicated, the classes are fun and beginners are always welcome. Space is limited. Call us to sign up.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The next meeting of our Low Vision Support Group will be by conference call on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. The Low Vision Support Group is an adult group providing peer support and information for anyone with vision loss, or those who have concerns about their vision. All seniors are welcome to join in, and if you are interested, please call Pam McGuire at the senior center for information
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxborough’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
“HAMILTON” VIDEO (Part 2)
We are showing the hit musical video “Hamilton” in 2 parts. Part 2 will run on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 4:15 p.m. This performance was filmed with the original cast in 2016 and recently premiered on Disney+. In an effort to enforce social distancing, we are limiting each date to only 6 registrants. If there is further demand, we may add more show times. (We know that we said November would be the last month, but we continue to receive requests to show the video!) You must sign up in advance.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxborough Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.
ONLINE REGISTRATION TUTORIAL
Do you want early access to all of our programs? Do you like to keep track of your calendar digitally? Do you want to be able to use your credit card to register for programs? Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. for an online registration tutorial and you will be able to sign up for our great programs from the comfort of your own home. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
We have planned another “Grab and Go Senior Supper” for Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m. Just drive up to the senior center and we’ll hand you a packed dinner. Quantities are limited, so please call us in advance to sign up.
MAH-JONGG – FREE PLAY
Come play the fun and exciting game of Mah-Jongg while making new friends at the senior center. We will be severely limiting the amount of players for this game while also enforcing social distancing. In addition to our Monday afternoon Mah -ongg play at 1 p.m., starting December 16th, we will also be adding Mah-Jongg Free play on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. If this proves successful, we may add another day for skilled players. Lessons will resume in the future. Space is limited. Call us to sign up.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to noon for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.