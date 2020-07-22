About a month ago, an ordinary neighborhood tree was transformed into a wood-carved American eagle and has become a source of enjoyment for a neighborhood.
The carving at Tommy Jasset’s house on Richard Street was done by his neighbor and good friend Rob Bravetti.
He said Bravetti broached him about doing the work.
“I think it is a beautiful piece of art. And it looks good,” Jasset said.
Jasset’s name is engraved on the back of the piece which has an American flag at the front under the eagle.
“I knew Ron would do a good job and I knew it would look great when it is all done. I love it,” Jasset said.
“People stop by and look at it all the time.”