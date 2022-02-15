Join us for our new 6-week program, “Stability Work for Seniors.” We always focus on the big muscles when we exercise. In this program we focus on the small muscles, those muscles that stabilize the big ones.
Think of the foundation of your house. What if it is not stable? As we age, the stabilizers begin to “turn off.” When this happens we have balance and stability problems, muscle weakness and joint pain. This can be corrected.
This 6-week program is designed to activate the stabilizer muscles. We will focus on cross-stabilization for balance, stability, joint health and healthier movement patterns. Stability Work for Seniors is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN, and will be offered on your choice of Mondays or Thursdays. The Monday classes will be held at 11:45 on the following Mondays: Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 21, 28 & April 4. Or you may choose to take the class at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31. The cost for the Monday or Thursday program is $42 per person. Space is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
MACKINAC MONDAY: FRANKENMUTH
As we lead up to our Mackinac Island trip in June, the last Monday of each month will now be “Mackinac Monday.” Each month we are presenting a program associated with our trip. These programs are open to all, but may be especially interesting to our Mackinac Island travelers. Our next “Mackinac Monday” will be on Monday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. and the subject will be “Frankenmuth.” Enjoy a warm Wilkommen from the fine folks of Frankenmuth as you watch “Frankenmuth -- Under the Radar” and “Top 15 best Things to do in Frankenmuth.” Sign up if you’d like to join us.
MEN’S FITNESS CLASS
The senior center is offering another Men’s Fitness Class on Thursdays, at 10:35 a.m., starting Feb. 24. This 6-week program is designed to help senior males move and feel better. We combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and is being held on Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24 &31. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
Q&A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxboro Town Manager on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 12:30 p.m. He will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a question-and-answer session. Call us to sign up.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
Our Men’s Breakfasts, catered by Roche Brothers, have returned to the senior center. Join us on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. for a hot breakfast in this cold winter season. The cost is $3 per person to be paid at the time you reserve your place.
YOGA CLASSES
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Join us for our next 8-week session of yoga classes at 10:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: Feb. 25, March 4, 11, 25, April 1, 8, 15 & 22. The cost is $53 per person. Everyone is welcome. Come just as you are, on your own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. Please pay for the class at the time you sign up.
UKULELE 101: FOR BEGINNERS
Start your musical journey with the UKULELE! No prior musical experience is needed. During this 8-week program, participants will learn how to play basic chords, rhythms, and strum patterns that will enable you to explore familiar songs in no time. Bring your own ukulele (with GCEA tuning). An electronic running device, such as a Snark Turner is also recommended. As the learning continues, songs of increased challenge will be offered. The cost for these 8 classes is $75, and the classes are offered at 11:30 a.m. on the following Mondays: Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 28, April 4, 11, 25 and May 2. You must sign up with your payment in advance.
SIGN UP FOR 2022 TRIP TO ENCORE CASINO
On Thursday, June 9, at 9 a.m. we’ll be leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., for a trip to the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett. Join us for the day, and each passenger will receive a casino package which could include food, vouchers and play coupons. The cost is $37 per person for Foxboro residents, and $39 for non-residents. Residents can begin to sign up with their payment on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and non-resident sign-up with payment begins on Wednesday, Mar. 2. Join us as we visit this new casino on the Mystic riverfront.
CAPE COD CANAL CRUISE & DAN’L WEBSTER INN
Join us on Thursday, July 14 as we head to Cape Cod for a cruise on the Cape Cod Canal, the Canal’s only historic sightseeing cruise. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and leave Foxboro from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., at 8:30 a.m. The canal cruise features live narration about the fascinating history and points of interest along the canal, including Mass Maritime Academy, Sagamore and Bourne bridges, Vertical Lift Railroad Bridge, Aptuxet Trading Post, Cape Cod Bay, and more, from a unique perspective. After our excursion, we’ll head for a buffet lunch at the Dan’l Webster Inn in Sandwich. This Inn is recognized as a Distinguished Restaurant of North America, placing it in the top 1% of restaurants in the country. The cost for this day trip is $94 for Foxboro residents, and $99 for non-residents. The sign-up for residents with payment has begun and non-resident sign up with payment will begin on Wednesday, March 2.
DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON
Actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a Netflix travel show that explores health and sustainable ways to live. This 8-episode series will examine how countries around the world view healthy living. The series will be shown weekly at the senior center on Tuesdays through March 22 from noon to 12:45 p.m. If you’d like to join us for all or some of the “Down to Earth” episodes, please sign up in advance.
HISTORY 101
Join us at 10 a.m. on Fridays in February to watch the Netflix series “History 101.” Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-sized history lessons on various scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world changing discoveries. On Feb. 25, episodes 7-10 will feature the subjects of Feminism / Nuclear Power / AIDS / Genetics. Sign up if you’d like to join us for all or some of the History 101 programs.
WORLD WAR II IN COLOR – ROAD TO VICTORY
On Thursdays, through April 7, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., we will be showing the new Netflix British Docuseries, WWII In Color -- Road to Victory. This 10-week series will include gripping historical footage and expert commentary giving detailed insights into the leading figures of the war and the decisive turning points of World War II. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our new monthly Senior Supper program is focusing on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, Feb 23. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. February’s meal will be “Breakfast for Dinner” which will include scrambled eggs, bacon and breakfast potatoes. The cost is $4 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
SPRING DAYS AT BLITHEWOLD
On Thursday, May 26 at 9 a.m., we’ll be heading to Bristol, Rhode Island’s Blitheworld Mansion. Join us as we celebrate spring at this beautiful 33 acre estate on Narragansett Bay with its spectacular gardens. Following our visit and guided tour at Blitheworld, we’ll be off to enjoy a great lunch at Newport’s Atlantic Resort. Meal choices are either Sauteed Chicken with Tarragon Cream Sauce or Baked Scrod. After lunch, we can spend a little time strolling downtown Newport before heading for home. The cost for Foxboro residents is $99 per person and for non-residents the cost is $105. Registration for residents with payment has begun and non-resident sign-up with payment will begin on Wednesday, March 2. Don’t miss this opportunity for a great day trip!
SIGN UP FOR 2022 TRIP TO MOHEGAN SUN
It’s a new year, and why not travel with us and try your luck at the Mohegan Sun Casino on Thursday, March 31. Our motorcoach will be leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., at 8:30 a.m. The cost will be $35 per person for Foxborough residents, and $37 for non-residents. Registration with payment has begun.
TRAVEL WITH US TO THE NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE
Join us on Thursday, April 21, when we’re off to spend the day at the Newport Playhouse. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St. at 10 a.m. This favorite trip location includes a homemade plated lunch, followed by a performance of the Broadway comedy “Social Security” and ending with a fun-filled cabaret. The cost for Foxboro residents is $120 per person, and for non-residents the cost is $125. Registration with payment has begun.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Feb. 23, Mar. 2, 9, 16 & 23 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
FEBRUARY MOVIES
The subject for our February Movie Days will be “Betty White Fan Favorite Movies and TV Episodes. The following program will be shown on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m.: “Betty White Goes Wild (2013). National geographic takes a rare look into one of Betty White’s true passions -- big cats! Head with her to the Los Angeles and San Diego zoos to get up close to lions, tigers and leopards. If you’d like to join us, please sign up in advance.