The seventh annual Hockomock YMCA school supplies drive will continue through the end of August, with some new updates. Donate through Sunday, Aug. 14, to earn a chance to win two tickets and VIP parking to an upcoming concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, featuring country star Kenny Chesney. Raffle winners will be drawn Monday, Aug. 15. The concert will take place at 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27. In order to be eligible for the raffle, you must make a donation of a backpack filled with a selection of school supplies, to include markers, scissors, notebooks, colored pencils, crayons, rulers, pens or highlighters, at one of three area branches: the Foxboro Y, 67 Mechanic St.; the Franklin Y, 45 Forge Hill Road or the North Attleboro Y, 300 Elmwood St.