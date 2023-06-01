For the month of June the Book Club will be discussing “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt on Tuesday, June 20 at 11 a.m.
Goodreads say about the book, “Remarkably Bright Creatures, an exploration of friendship, reckoning and hope, tracing a widow’s unlikely connection with a giant Pacific octopus.”
Copies are available at the Adult Circulation Desk.
YOGA WITH THE YMCA
Join us on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room in June for a free yoga workout at the Boyden Library with Lisa from the Foxboro YMCA.
Registration is required as space is limited. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
This program is funded through a CHNA 7 Metrowest grant awarded to the Foxboro Health Department.
GENDER EQUALITY & THE CARTER ADMINISTRATION
Explore the state of Women’s Rights issues in the 1970s, the Equal Rights Amendment of 1972, and the Constitutional means the Carter administration embraced to address gender inequality in a virtal program on Tuesday, June 6 at 2 p.m.
The discussion will be guided by relevant primary sources of the National Archives and the Carter Library, with opportunities for attendees to weigh in with their perspectives. Led by Joshua Montanari, Education Specialist at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library.
BERT & LOU: THE STORY OF THE HERBERT HOOVER FAMILY
Learn about the life of the 31st president of the United States, Herbert Hoover, and his wife Lou Henry Hoover during a virual program by the Herbert Hoover Library on Tuesday, June 13 at 2 p.m
. Born in Iowa, the Hoovers would become world travelers and spend much of their lives in public service, helping provide food relief to millions of people around the world.
The presentation will include film clips of home movies created by Lou and the first known color moving images of the White House. Led by Craig G. Wright, Supervisory Archivist at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library.
Registrants will receive a link to access the Zoom Webinar via email.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register
These programs are in partnership with the Tewksbury Public Library.
FREE MENTAL HEALTH Q&A SESSION WITH DR. DAWN PARKS
Drop in and get your questions answered at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7 Dawn Parks, from Phoenix Behavioral Health, will be available to answer any questions you might have on a range of topics such as self-care, managing anxiety and depression, mindfulness, stress management and general mental health issues, such as managing bipolar, personality disorder, addictions and their impact on our mental, emotional, and on our physical health.
Registration is encouraged. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
THE FUN HABIT: A VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK WITH MIKE RUCKERDoesn’t it seem that the more we seek happiness, the more elusive it becomes? There is an easy fix, hiding in plain sight.Find out more on Wednesday, June 7 at 4 p.m. Fun is an action you can take here and now, practically anywhere, anytime. Through research and science, we know fun is enormously beneficial to our physical and psychological well-being, yet fun’s absence from our modern lives is striking.
The Fun Habit is an inspiring and motivational guidebook that you will want to share with everyone in your life.
Go to https://libraryc.org/boydenlibrary/27029 to register for this event.
Brought to you in partnership with the Library Speakers Consortium.
LIBRARY HOURS
Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.