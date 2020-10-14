The Foxboro Youth Baseball & Softball Association is holding its annual meeting online 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.
If interested in participating, contact foxboroyouthbaseball@gmail.com and request the meeting link.
The FYBSA is a volunteer organization that depends on the generous donation of time, talent, and energy of parents to ensure a great experience for the children and families involved.
All positions of the board elected annually. This is a healthier organization when there is greater involvement from the community, and as such new board members are welcomed, especially those with younger-aged children who will be participating in the league for several years to come.
Anyone interested in serving on the board should attend the meeting or contact FYBSA promptly at: foxboroyouthbaseball@gmail.com.
Information about the governance of the league can be found on the FYBSA bylaws link at foxboro.website.sportssignup.com.
This meeting is free and open to the public.