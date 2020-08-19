It’s been a long intermission, but now Showcase Cinemas says it’s ready to welcome film fans to at least some of its area multiplexes.
The theater chain announced Wednesday that its “Cinema de Lux” locations on at Patriot Place in Foxboro and on Route 1 in North Attleboro will reopen Friday, Aug. 28. The Showcase in Seekonk, however, will remain closed for now.
Showcase had touted an earlier reopening plan in July when some limits on movie theaters were lifted under the state’s reopening plan in the wake of the closing of “non-essential” businesses in March in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The company called off those plans after determining the remaining restrictions — on seating capacity and food service, for example — were too limiting.
“The current state restrictions simply do not allow us to provide a full movie-going experience,” Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing at Showcase, said in a statement at the time.
Wednesday, however, Showcase says it’s reopening a total of nine of its theaters statewide under the company’s “Be Showcase Safe” health and safety program. The program has been developed and certified with J.S. Held, an environmental, health and safety firm and a former assistant U.S. surgeon general.
Showcase announced tickets for a range of first-run films are going on sale now.
Along with Foxboro and Norwood, Showcase is scheduled to reopen its sites in Dedham, Revere, Randolph, Blackstone Valley, Lowell, Woburn and Chestnut Hill. The company has already opened theaters in Rhode Island and in Ohio.
Under the state’s current reopening plan, movie theaters cannot provide food and beverage services and auditorium capacity is limited to 25 people. Showcase is postponing reopening its theaters in Worcester North as well as Seekonk.
Along with the two Massachusetts locations, New York theaters will open in further phases following state guidelines in the coming days and weeks.
The Be Showcase Safe program includes employee health screenings before starting work and food and beverage manager food and safety training and certification programs. The company says its intalled air-purifying systems for all its U.S. theaters; reduced auditorium seating capacity; introduced automatic seating social distancing; increased/enhanced auditorium cleaning between shows and in high-touch surface areas; employee and patron protective mask requirements; social distancing markers; and the availability of hand-sanitizing stations.
“The health and safety of our customers and employees is Showcase’s top priority, while still delivering an unparalleled moviegoing experience,” the company announced.
New rules include:
— All employees will have a temperature check and symptoms screening before they begin each shift.
— All employees must wear protective face masks at all times and must use gloves for food service.
— All patrons must wear protective face coverings.
— All patrons will be asked to socially distance by staying at least 6 feet apart until they are in their seats.
— Installation of a new bi-polar ionization air-purifying systems and Merv 13 HVAC air filters for all US theaters.
— Social distancing floor markers will be placed throughout the lobby, box office and concession areas.
— New contactless payment options and food/beverage/ticket pre-order are available through showcasecinemas.com and the Showcase app.
— Concession offerings will be made available in covered containers.
— Plexiglas shields have been added at the box office and concession areas.
— The company will be continuously cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces throughout the cinema.
— Hand-sanitizing stations will be available to patrons and employees throughout the cinema.
— There will be a limit on the number of patrons who can sit together and reduced auditorium capacity.
— Showcase is implementing extensive cleaning protocols throughout the day, between showtimes and at close of business using EPA-approved disinfecting products.
— The company is increasing the time between showings to clean auditoriums.
As part of its reopening, Showcase Cinemas is working with select local healthcare facilities to provide free movie-going opportunities to thank them their contributions during the COVID-19 outbreak.