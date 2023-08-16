FOXBORO — Expectations of a revamped Patriots’ offense with “new” offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s return had been high in New England.
The early returns in last Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans earned anything but high marks.
The Patriots opened play with a 20-9 clunker at Gillette Stadium in their lone home game of the preseason slate. While there has been intrigue through camp on how the offense would progress from last season, the Patriots put together a game in which they were lackluster on offense, even with expected absences from their projected starters.
Without new lead receiver JuJu Smith-Shuster and tight end Mike Gesicki as well as quarterback Mac Jones taking the field, the depth of the Patriots’ offense was unspectacular across the board — from quarterback, to receiver and running back, to offensive line.
One of the first, and only, signs of early success from the offense was a Bailey Zappe 27-yard pass to Tyquan Thornton, accounting for a large part of a 43-yard drive that ended in a punt in the first quarter. It was the largest gain the Patriots had through the first half as New England trailed 7-3 at halftime.
Zappe struggled much of the night to get anything going, seeing the pocket collapse around him often and the run game be non-existent. In the first half, Zappe passed for 67 yards on 10 completions. On the ground, a two-horse backfield of Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris combined for only 6 yards, averaging under a yard per carry.
Zappe eventually gave way to third-stringer Trace McSorley in the third quarter. Zappe finished 12-for-14 for 79 yards passing and two sacks.
Following McSorley’s forgettable Patriots’ debut (1-for-3, 4 yards passing and 3 yards rushing) undrafted free agent Malik Cunningham entered the game with under seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The free-moving, agile Cunningham added a second wind to a Patriots team that finally entered the red zone with under four minutes remaining.
Cunningham, a standout at Louisville for both his passing and running abilities, turned in a team-high 34 rushing yards and scored the Patriots’ lone touchdown, shaking off a Texans’ lineman on a designed run to score with 1:54 to go in the game.
The “revamped” offense looked much like the same old offense of a season ago, even with Jones, Smith-Shuster Mike Onwenu, Cole Strange, Calvin Anderson, Ty Montgomery and Bill Murray not suiting up for New England. Rhamondre Stevenson also did not see any action, along with a number of receivers outside of Smith-Shuster.
The loss was an incomplete product in the grand scheme of things, a meaningless exhibition game. The struggles can be considered something to bring concern due to no immediate change in the on-field product, something that was begged for in the offseason and something the Patriots went out of their way to improve, but also it is one Patriots fans can look at and not put too much stock in without the key pieces to what will make the offense tick this season.
It’ll be one that comes in due time when the Patriots hit the road in the coming weeks for their other two preseason games. Those will pose more of a challenge as top players throughout the league get eased into preseason action with the regular season looming ahead.
On the flip side, the Patriots’ defense showed up early and made an impression. A Jalen Mills interception on the opening drive just outside the Houston 20-yard line, gave the Patriots a chance to bring the ball into the red zone, but a -1-yard drive resulted in New England taking the 44-yard field goal off the boot of Nick Folk to make it 3-0 with under 10 minutes to go in the first quarter. From then on, the defense held its own, but couldn’t stand up at the goal line when it mattered.
By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Patriots trailed 13-3, allowing a 6-yard passing touchdown by Davis Mills just before halftime and a 1-yard run by Dalton Keene in the third quarter. Texans veteran backup quarterback Case Keenum hit Alex Bachman for a 5-yard score with 9:52 to go, making it 20-3. The Texans offense itself was unspectacular, but outperformed the Patriots in nearly all categories throughout the night.
The Texans started highly touted first-round pick C.J. Stroud at quarterback to open the game. It was a “Welcome to the NFL” first drive for Stroud as he was sacked for a loss of 15 by Daniel Ekuale to make it second-and-long before throwing an interception into the arms of Mills. Stroud, who played the opening two series, went 2-for-4 for 13 yards passing, the sack and interception, and six yards rushing before getting replaced by Davis Mills.
The Patriots will look to regroup this week when they hold a joint practice on Wednesday and Thursday with the Green Bay Packers ahead of their next preseason game against the Packers. The week after, the Patriots will travel to Tennessee to hold joint practices with the Titans before playing them in their preseason finale.