FOXBORO — Sam Carpenter has taken a different path to the football field than other Division I Power Five recruits. But now it’s that path, perhaps a bit cleaner and crisper every time he addresses the football, that helps the Foxboro High senior appreciate every pressure-packed kick.
Carpenter, an Indiana University commit, did not start playing football until his sophomore year. Soccer was his first love, starting at the age of four before becoming a striker that opponents feared.
That was until a broken collarbone sidelined him just three games into his sophomore season, causing him to miss the rest of the campaign despite having just been elevated to varsity. He didn’t imagine it would end his soccer career, but Carpenter never went back.
And yet now Carpenter can’t imagine his life without an athletic career including football.
“It’s like one of the best moments you can possibly have,” Carpenter said, referencing the feeling he gets as he plants his left leg, swings through with his right and watches the football split the uprights. “At least the best that I’ve experienced in sports. It’s like, it’s just doesn’t make any sense.”
While Carpenter can trace his start in football back to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact Massachusetts student-athletes were granted a Fall II season, he wouldn’t have stuck with it if it weren’t for the thrill of big kicks or Jack Martinelli’s Warriors program.
“It was home against Canton on the turf field,” Carpenter said, recalling when he told Martinelli he would stick with football rather than go back to soccer. “I think I hit a 27-, a 40- and a 33-yard field goal, and I was like, ’Yeah, I’m fully in.’ ”
From that point on, the “self-made” standout, as Martinelli referred to him, watched YouTube videos in order to eliminate his five-step path to the ball, gained knowledge from any specialist he could speak to, and took his development into his own hands by attending some of the top camps in the country. He was invited to the notable Kohl’s National Underclassman Challenge after participating in Kohl’s Kicking Camp in Boston.
Carpenter credited those camps, specifically, for helping him make his biggest strides.
Those strides helped him rank No. 16 in the country by ESPN during his junior year, which unsurprisingly prompted letters from the top colleges such as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and many other Division I programs like Indiana, West Virginia, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Penn State and more.
Carpenter received offers from both Pittsburgh and Indiana, his now-committed Big Ten program, extending it immediately after he recorded kickoffs of 84, 79, 75 and 74 yards during the Hoosiers camp.
Carpenter’s scouting report from Kohl’s Kicking states, “Carpenter had a strong showing at the 2022 Underclassman Challenge. He has powerful hips and crushes his kickoffs... His big ball on kickoffs was competitive with the top players in the country. He has the leg speed and technical refinement to become one of the best kickers in the 2023 class.”
Carpenter knows his own potential, too. He shared how he’s far-removed from the five-step approach he set out to erase, now having “an NFL operation time” on field goals. It helped Carpenter record a 75-percent success rate during his junior year as he went 6-for-8, with one of those unsuccessful attempts being blocked. He also went 54-for-57 on extra points (three blocked) during his junior season, providing the cherry on top as Foxboro’s dynamic offense led the program to a Hockomock League-Davenport Division title.
His continued success paired with his projecting self-confidence have made it easy for the Warriors to believe in him.
“He’s a weapon,” Martinelli said of Carpenter, who has made his only extra-point attempt, with two touchbacks of 72-plus yards during his young senior season.
Carpenter also is not afraid of the moment — the reality is that kicking comes with an abundance of pressure-packed situations. There are going to be game-tying and game-winning kicks, an extra point needed to force overtime, and a game-altering punt in hopes of pinning an opponent deep in the final minute. Not only do kickers not have the opportunity to run away from those challenges, but in many cases, they see them coming from a mile away. Carpenter seeks those out.
“Sometimes you’re not important, but when they really, really need you, you’re probably the most important person on the field,” Carpenter said. “There’s just something about football, all this preparation just to play in one game. And the whole town watching; you’re playing for Blue and Gold.
“Just really town pride, and all these things — your work, your blood, sweat and tears with your teammates,” Carpenter continued. “You’re literally pushing, tackling, doing all these things with your brothers. It’s just still amazing to me.”
Carpenter knows the pressure will increase upon leaving Foxboro, a town of some 17,000, for a Big Ten program. Indiana University’s Memorial Stadium, after all, has a capacity of nearly 53,000 Hoosier fans. But as long as Carpenter remains on his own path, one foot after the other, his journey will continue to exceed all expectations. Even his own.