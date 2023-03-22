The 45th Annual Aleppo Shriners Game rosters have been announced, with several area football players being selected for the game.
Over 100 seniors were picked from over 170 nominations and 50 coaches in Eastern Massachusetts.
Representing The Sun Chronicle Area is Foxboro's kicker, Sam Carpenter. The power-leg area all-star is committed to University of Pittsburgh to further his football career.
Joining the area's best is Bishop Feehan's Nick Yanchuk, a running back who holds the school's single-season record for rushing yards and touchdowns at the school. He is committed to play football at Sacred Heart University.
Joining him is anchor offensive and defensive lineman Case Mankins, another Feehan product. Mankins, the son of former NFL guard Logan Mankins, will continue his illustrious football career at the University of Rhode Island this fall.
On the line with Mankins will be Seekonk lineman Josh Troiano, another stalwart in a run-first offense where he didn't allow a quarterback pressure or sack all season. Troiano will be playing college football at Stonehill University.
A pair of King Philip Regional selections in Chris Sesay and Will Astorino will also play in the game. Sesay was a lead blocker more often than not as an offensive lineman, and on the defensive line he had eight sacks.
After an injury opened the door for Astorino to move from fullback to running back, Astorino took the role head-on with a 109-yard showing on Thanksgiving Day to lead the Warriors. A multi-use player on offense, he was key on defense as the leading tackler for the Warriors. He's currently uncommitted.
Mansfield's Jephte Jean, an Assumption College football commit, was selected as a disruptor on the offensive and defensive line for the Hornets. He'll be joined by teammate Kyle Murphy, an outside linebacker. Murphy holds a number of offers, but is uncommitted.
The game will be played on June 16 at Bentley University, with all area players selected playing for Team South. Abington's Jim Kelliher will be the head coach of the South team, with Masconomet's Gavin Monagle coaching the North squad.