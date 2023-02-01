The Boston Warriors AAU Basketball organization will be holding its 2023 spring AAU tryouts. The Boston Warrior AAU Basketball Program is one of the strongest programs in New England, and last year it had 14 teams qualify for the AAU National Championships. The AAU program offers players of all talent levels the possibility of playing competitive spring basketball. The size of each roster is kept manageable, and it offers the possibility to play in the equivalent of at least seven tournaments in the spring, and aims to keep the price to play affordable. Most of all, the Warriors have provided very good coaching, including a lot of skill work with real practices. This year the program will offer multiple teams from second grade to 12th grade. Players only need to try out once.
Here are the tryouts dates and times:
Saturday, 2/4 at Belmont Hill School
Sunday, 2/5 at Woburn High School
BOYS:
· 5:00 p.m. — 2nd Grade
· 5:00 p.m. — 3rd Grade
· 5:00 p.m. — 4th Grade
· 5:00 p.m. — 5th Grade
· 6:00 p.m. — 6th Grade
· 6:00 p.m. — 7th Grade
· 7:00 p.m. — 8th Grade
· 7:45 p.m. — 9th Grade
Saturday, 2/25 & 3/4 at Waltham HS
· 6:00 p.m. — 10th Grade
· 7:30 p.m. — 11th Grade
· 7:30 p.m. — 12th Grade & PG
For potential change in tryout times and/or to pre-register for the tryouts, please visit the website at www.bostonwarriors.com or contact (email or call) us at Bostonwarriors@yahoo.com or 978-460-2122.