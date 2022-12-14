The Red Sox had all season long to sign All-Star shortstop and de facto team captain Xander Bogaerts to a contract extension before he had an opt-out clause at the end of this season, and the club failed to agree to terms with the popular Aruba-born infielder, and now he’s en route to the San Diego Padres for the next 11 seasons.
Boston also has an entire season next year to agree with All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers to a hefty extension that will keep him in crimson hose for the foreseeable future. They could have started the negotiations early, and by all accounts they did during this past season, but thus far the two parties are at a stalemate, and local fans fear that Devers will also vamoose in similar fashion to his pal, Bogaerts, at some point in the next 12 months.
Would anyone who roots for the Red Sox be surprised if both of those superstars left for greener pastures because the team was apparently unwilling to pay market value?
Last week, we looked at a handful of players who left Boston under controversial circumstances. Here in part two, we provide some reminders of past Red Sox players who left the team because the front office either didn’t dig deep enough into its pockets to agree to contract extensions, or gave up on a player when he was scuffling a bit, only to see said player depart and flourish elsewhere, oftentimes making the Boston brass look foolish.
Johnny Damon was one of the most popular Red Sox players ever, and he forever endeared himself to the Fenway Faithful when he broke out of his ALCS slump with a pair of homers at Yankee Stadium (including a back-breaking grand slam) in Game 7 of that momentous 2004 series against the Yankees that completed the comeback from three-games-to-zero down and allowed Boston to capture its first World Series title in 86 years exactly a week later in St. Louis.
The following season, Damon had an even better season for the Red Sox, as he hit .316 and 35 doubles, but Boston was swept in the opening round of the playoffs by the eventual World Series champions, the White Sox.
At the end of that 2005 season, Damon’s agent, Scott Boras, was seeking for his client a seven-year contract valued at around $84 million, which amounted to an average annual salary of $12 million. However, Sox brass (absent temporarily-departed GM Theo Epstein, last seen leaving Fenway Park in a gorilla suit on Halloween night prior to resigning his position) made the fateful decision that Damon was not worth more than $40 million over four seasons, so that was their final offer to the 32-year-old outfielder. Their view was that Damon was an aging player with a lousy throwing arm who would likely begin breaking down soon.
But the Yankees, of all teams, placed a higher value on Damon, and had no reservations with the annual salary; they just decided to make a shorter-term offer of four years and $52 million, and Damon, despite knowing that he would have to shave off his facial hair and some of his flowing locks to fit in with Yankees protocol, accepted the deal and went to the Bronx.
In four years in Boston, Damon had hit .295 with 56 homers; in his four seasons with the Yankees, he hit .285 with 77 homers, likely taking advantage of the short porch at Yankee Stadium, and won another ring with the 2009 Pinstripers. He finished his career with one-year stints in Tampa Bay, Detroit, and Cleveland and at age 38 his days in the majors were done, even though he never officially announced his retirement, choosing to wait for a call that never came over the next few years.
The Red Sox replaced Damon with oft-injured JD Drew, who got a surprising five-year $70M offer in 2006, and while Drew helped the Sox to their 2007 championship, he hit just .264 over his five seasons.
In similar fashion, Jacoby Ellsbury also became a popular player in Boston, but when it came time for a big payday, he found that only the Yankees (again) were willing to pay for the centerfielder. Ellsbury, who came up through the Red Sox’ system, spent the first seven years of his career in Boston, where he established himself as one of the most exciting young stars in the game, hitting .297/.350/.417 in 715 games with the Sox. Ellsbury shattered the single-season franchise record with 70 stolen bases in 2009, and two years later, he set career highs with 32 home runs (very suspicious, given that his previous season high was nine, in 2008), 105 RBI and a .928 OPS to finish as the runner-up for the AL MVP award. His final season with the organization ended with Boston celebrating its third World Series championship of the millennium in 2013 (he was also part of the 2007 world champs, as a rookie).
Those accolades set Ellsbury up for an expensive new contract, but only New York would dig deep into its pockets, swooping in with a seven-year, $153-million deal to lure Ellsbury to the Bronx. Red Sox fans were terrorized by flashbacks of Damon’s “betrayal” years earlier, because once again a star centerfielder was ditching Boston to take the money offered by the Evil Empire.
The Red Sox balked at matching the expensive long-term deal for the 30-year-old outfielder, letting Ellsbury walk and turning his position over to a young Jackie Bradley Jr., and while JBJ didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard with his offensive statistics, Ellsbury didn’t come close to Damon’s success in NY. Ellsbury’s first season in New York was worse than any prior season in which he appeared in 75-plus games, and his .271 average with a .747 OPS and 16 homers were only half of his career-high total set a few years earlier.
That disappointing season would turn out to be his best in the Bronx, and over four injury-riddled seasons with the Bombers, hit just .264 with 39 homers and 102 stolen bases. In 2018, the Yankees announced that they had released Ellsbury with three years left on his deal in order to clear a spot on their 40-man roster, and Ellsbury, then only 33, has not played since.
The year 2013, Ellsbury’s final season in Boston, turned out to be lefty Jon Lester’s last full year with the Sox as well, although his departure caused much more consternation among Boston fans regarding the Red Sox product who had overcome cancer, thrown a no-hitter, and helped lead the Sox to the 2007 title and that unforeseen 2013 “Boston Strong” championship. Lester was entering the final year of a five-year, $30 million contract in 2014 when he was just 30, and in the wake of his performance during Boston’s 2013 title run, when Lester earned four wins in five postseason starts while posting a stellar 1.56 ERA, there was plenty of talk surrounding whether or not the Red Sox would grant him an extension. But Sox brass low-balled him with an insulting four-year offer of four years and $70M, and during the course of that eventual last-place season, Boston traded him to Oakland of all places at the trade deadline, along with fellow starters John Lackey (to St. Louis) and Felix Dubront (to the Cubs), effectively mailing in the rest of the 2014 season. Boston made an effort to re-sign Lester that winter, but they weren’t willing to compete with the six-year, $155M offer from the Cubs, where he pitched for six seasons, and helped them to his third World Series title, the cursed franchise’s long-awaited 2016 championship. Lester retired after the 2021 season at age 37, having pitched briefly for the Nationals and the Cardinals last year, and can boast of his 200 wins, five All-Star appearances, a 2.51 ERA in the postseason, and three World Series titles.
Fun fact: Lester with the Red Sox (nine seasons): 3.64 ERA, .631 winning percentage; Lester with the Cubs (six seasons): 3.64 ERA, .631 winning percentage.
And then there’s Mookie Betts. This was all recent enough that Red Sox fans remember exactly what happened, as the Red Sox front office, in typical fashion, would not give the 2018 AL MVP big money to keep him in Boston, so they traded him pre-pandemic to the Dodgers, the first big deal engineered by new GM Chaim Bloom. Betts was set to become a free agent after the 2020 season, and the organization was at a crossroads, just as the team is with the Bogaerts and Devers situations right now. In the end, the Red Sox did offer Betts a sizable contract extension that was around $300M for an undisclosed amount of years, but Betts was eager to test free agency, so he was dealt along with one of the Red Sox’ primary villains, lefty David Price. Surprisingly, shortly after being traded to the Dodgers, Betts signed a 12-year, $365M extension without having yet played a game for LA. Betts is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of player, and the rightfielder already has six All-Star berths, six Gold Gloves, five Silver Sluggers, and two championships, the most recent being the COVID-shortened 2020 season with the Dodgers. Yet the Red Sox, as with Bogaerts, didn’t try hard enough to keep the homegrown product, and after hitting .301 with 139 homers in six seasons with the Sox, Betts has hit .271 with 74 homers in LA, but just think about how differently things would have worked out in Boston had he signed a fair extension here and remained in the Boston outfield.
I can tell you for certain that the Sox wouldn’t have finished in the AL East basement in two of those past three seasons, and it’s pretty unlikely that the storied franchise would have also lost Bogaerts and (perhaps) Devers to higher bidders, but the Red Sox’ spending philosophy has apparently changed over the past dozen years, and their analytical approach doesn’t jive with their investment in worthy players. As a result, that’s why guys like Roger Clemens, Wade Boggs, Lester, Andrew Benintendi, and Betts flourished in other venues post-Boston rather than with the organization that drafted and groomed them into the majors.
Business is business, but it sure does seem like the glory years for Boston baseball are way, way in the rear-view mirror, thanks to the nerds and Scrooges in the Boston front office.