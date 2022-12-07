The Red Sox had all season long to sign All-Star shortstop and de facto team captain Xander Bogaerts to a contract extension before he had an opt-out clause at the end of this season, and the club failed to agree to terms with the popular Aruba-born infielder. Now he is an unrestricted free agent currently negotiating with other teams.
Boston also has an entire season next year to agree with All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers to a hefty extension that will keep him in crimson hose for the foreseeable future. They could have started the negotiations early, and by all accounts they did during this past season, but thus far the two parties are at a stalemate, just as things are with Bogaerts.
Would anyone who roots for the Red Sox be surprised if both of the superstars left for better situations because the team is apparently unwilling to pay market value?
Certainly not. Because the organization has made a habit in recent decades of either not digging deep enough into their pockets to agree to contract extensions, or giving up on a player when he was scuffling a bit, only to see said player depart and flourish elsewhere.
Here are some reminders of past Red Sox players who left the team because of one or both of the previous reasons, and (sometimes) made the Boston front office look foolish in their new addresses.
Wade Boggs became a hitting machine for Boston, and in his 11 seasons for the Sox (1982-1992) hit an astounding .338 over that time, winning five batting titles along the way and making the All-Star team seven times. He even, suspiciously, hit 24 homers in 1987, which was three times his single-season HR total over his time as a player in Boston. Yet when his average dipped to .259 in 1992, the Red Sox, already embarrassed years earlier by Boggs’s Margo Adams sex scandal, believed they had Boggs’s potential replacement in up-and-comer Scott Cooper, so the Chicken Man was allowed to enter free agency. Boggs had reportedly been offered a seven-year $35-million extension by then-owner Jean Yawkey in late 1991, but she died unexpectedly shortly thereafter and the new owners pulled the offer, allowing Boggs to leave. Boggs signed a three-year, $11 million deal with the Yankees in December 1992 and played five seasons in New York, and was a member of the Bronx Bombers’ 1996 championship team. All told, he hit .313 for the Yankees and finished his career with his hometown Devil Rays, where he played two seasons and hit .289. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005 with a 91.9 percent vote total, yet Boston waited until 2016 to retire his jersey number 26.
Roger Clemens came up through the Red Sox’ system and played for 13 seasons for the team, winning three Cy Young awards and the 1986 MVP in a season that saw him go 24-4, set the MLB record for strikeouts in a game (20), and lead the Sox to the World Series. But in his final four seasons in a Red Sox uniform, the Rocket’s record was just 40-39, and his ERA was a pedestrian 3.78. Sox GM Dan Duquette said Clemens was in the “twilight of his career,” and the team let the team’s all-time wins leader (192, tied with the legendary Cy Young) depart. Instead of going to a team “closer to (his Texas) home” in free agency, Clemens stunned the baseball world when he chose to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays for three years and $24.75 million in late 1996. To some folks’ surprise, the fireballer’s body trimmed down noticeably during that offseason, and he proceeded to go 41-13 over his two seasons up north, earning two more Cy Youngs before whining to management for a trade, and the Jays obliged in 1998, sending Clemens to the Yankees of all teams, where he won World Series with the Pinstripers his first three seasons there, going 77-36. But allegations of steroids had surfaced from about the time he arrived in Toronto, and those suspicions continue to haunt Clemens to this day, as he never earned Hall of Fame enshrinement during his 10-year window despite his glittering accomplishments, and over the weekend, baseball’s 16-person Contemporary Era Committee did not select him for induction, dealing the Rocket the same fate as other suspected cheaters like Rafael Palmeiro and Barry Bonds.
And now let’s move into the Red Sox’ post-2004 era, which saw several members of the 2004 and the 2007 World Series championship teams leave via free agency or trade.
Pedro Martinez was the first to go, after going 19-7 with a 2.89 ERA in 1998, his first year in Boston after Duquette had acquired him in trade with Montreal. Martinez posted back-to-back epic seasons in 1999-2000 — winning the Cy Young after each year. His WHIP of 0.737 in 2000 is the lowest single-season mark of any pitcher in MLB history with at least 200 innings pitched; the next-best total on that list, 0.780, was set by Walter Johnson in the dead-ball era season way back in 1913. After Pedro helped the Sox win the long-awaited 2004 championship, Boston thought it had him re-signed with a guaranteed $40.5 million over three years plus a $13.5 million option for 2008, but the Mets, in a shocking development, outbid by the Sox at the last minute by sweetening their offer from a guaranteed three years at $37.5 million with a $12.5 million option to the final four-year package.
Martinez was hurt for a good part of his Mets career, and overall went 32-23 with a 3.88 ERA, although he was 15-8 with a 2.82 ERA in his first season in New York. He finished his stellar Hall-of-Fame career with Philadelphia in 2009, going 5-1 with a 3.63 ERA before retiring at age 38. The doors to Cooperstown opened to the playful Dominican Republic star in his first opportunity on the ballot, and he was inducted in 2015 on the basis of his 91.1 percent vote total.
Next to depart from the 2004 champs was Derek Lowe, perhaps the most unsung player on that championship team, as he won the clinching game in all three of the team’s postseason series, including the Game 7 capper to the stunning comeback against the Yankees and the champagne-popping Game 4 in St. Louis in the Fall Classic. Primarily a reliever and closer for Boston when he was acquired from Seattle (including a league-leading 42 saves in 2000), Lowe became a starter in 2002, going 21-8 with a sparkling 2.58 ERA, and even threw a no-hitter against the Devil Rays in April. Boston made no effort to re-sign the 31-year-old righty after the 2004 World Series, so Lowe signed a four-year, $36-million deal with the Dodgers during the off-season. He was kind of a vagabond over the remaining nine years of his career, going 54-48 with a 3.59 ERA (including a league-leading 16 wins in 2006) in LA, went 40-39 in three seasons with Atlanta, then finished up with brief stints in Cleveland, New York (Yankees), and Texas, returning to the bullpen in the latter two stops, and retired in 2013.
Next week: Chronicling the departures of Johnny Damon, Jacoby Ellsbury, Jon Lester, and (gulp) Mookie Betts.