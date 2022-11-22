Here in southeast New England, we haven’t seen any real snow yet (sorry, Buffalo!), Thanksgiving is a day away, and it feels like the Major League Baseball season just ended.
But even though the “winter” sports seasons have been playing for just over a month, the NHL is nearly over 20 percent complete already, and the NBA season is approaching that mark. Traditionally it is widely viewed, particularly for the NHL, that if a team is in possession of a playoff spot at the Thanksgiving holiday, it is likely to retain that perch and reach the postseason.
That was modestly true last year, as of the top eight top point totals in the East at Thanksgiving, seven ultimately reached the postseason (only the Bruins were outside of the top eight last season, and eventually passed surprising Detroit), while in the West, six of the top point totals reached the postseason.
If that pattern holds for the 2022-23 season, then Bruins fans should be rejoicing, because not only does their team have among the best point totals as of right now — they are the best team in all of hockey with a ridiculous 17-2 record and owners of a 11-game home winning streak, the team’s best-ever start. On Saturday night against the Blackhawks at TD Garden, the Bruins equalled the NHL record of 11 straight wins on home ice to begin a season, held by the 1963-’64 Blackhawks and last season’s Panthers.
I’m pretty certain no one in Bruins-land saw this coming during the offseason, when captain Patrice Bergeron would not commit to returning, the team was coming off another disappointing playoff appearance (a first-round exit to the Hurricanes), and most surprisingly, had changed coaches, replacing a winning coach from Day One of his stint here — Bruce Cassidy — with a fairly unknown commodity, former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery.
Coincidentally or not, Bergeron decided to return for at least one more season shortly after Cassidy was axed, and then another valued member of the 2011 Cup-winning team, David Krejci, returned from his brief one-year stint in his native Czech Republic.
The Bruins are enjoying tremendous success on both sides of the puck from the outset of the season; their offensive output has produced 80 goals — best in the league, while the defense has allowed just 40 goals, also by far an NHL-best. That differential of plus-40 is 11 points better than the second-best team. Both of the team’s losses were on the road: against last-place Ottawa on Oct. 18, the B’s were down 3-0 and 6-3 and almost pulled off a miraculous victory before falling, 7-5; and then in Toronto almost three weeks ago, Boston lost 2-1.
In all, the Bruins have surrendered more than three goals just twice all season, and overall, Boston has given up two goals or fewer in 13 of its 19 contests (including seven straight before Tuesday’s impressive 5-3 win in Tampa Bay).
Admittedly, the Bruins have played 11 of their 19 games on home ice, and starting this past Monday, they began an imposing schedule that will see them face, without any patsies in-between, the Lightning (twice), the Cup champion Avalanche (twice), the Hurricanes, the Panthers, and the West’s best team by far so far — yup, you guessed it: the Bruce Cassidy-led Golden Knights.
The Bruins just have a different look to them this season, and while a big part of it is Montgomery’s fresh-air leadership, the depth of this year’s Black and Gold is also a big factor (along with the sterling goaltending of Linus Ullmark, who has easily eclipsed second-year netminder Jeremy Swayman on the team’s depth chart).
Meanwhile, in the other locker room at TD Garden, the Celtics have seemingly picked up where they left off after last season’s NBA Finals appearance, and were on a nine-game win streak of their own before falling in Chicago on Monday.
After opening the season with three straight convincing victories, Boston lost three of its next four (two to the much-improved Cavaliers, both in overtime) before righting the ship and embarking on the recent win streak.
Along the way, the Celtics, whose depth was exposed in the Finals to the Warriors, have been one of the deeper squads this season, and have knocked off some of the league’s better teams this season, including the Nuggets, Grizzlies, and Hawks en route to their league-best 13-4 record.
Even better, as the Celtics appear on the ascendancy in 2022-’23, some of their nemeses from years past have struggled out of the gate, including the Sixers (8-8), Heat (7-11), and Nets (8-9). In a nice touch of schadenfreude, the aforementioned Warriors are just 8-10 and the 2020 NBA champs, the Lakers, are stumbling along at a 5-10 clip and appear to be one of the league’s most disappointing and dysfunctional teams despite the presence of three future Hall-of-Famers on the roster.
And while the Patriots still sit in third place in the competitive AFC East despite a 6-4 record, the surprising starts of the Bruins and Celtics should make the holiday fixins taste all the better later this week, and their continued dual success would just be gravy the rest of the way.
Happy Thanksgiving, folks!