Almost two weeks ago, the Boston Bruins announced that they were signing 20-year-old defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract.
Typically, this would not be huge news in the hockey world, but this announcement had immediate negative reverberations, as Miller had been renounced by the team that drafted him, the Arizona Coyotes, after the 2020 Draft, because of bullying and assault accusations leveled against him when he was a junior-high student. The victim in the abuse, on which Miller was convicted in court of assault, was a developmentally challenged Black boy that went to school with Miller.
The Bruins had allegedly been doing background checks on Miller dating back to August, and apparently felt that Miller’s actions, though horrific, were just the result of immaturity, and the organization felt that that Miller, through his statements and court-ordered apology, was worth investing in and deserved a second chance.
But as more details came out, and critical reactions from the Bruins’ fandom and from key spokesmen were voiced, the team withdrew its offer just three days later and cut Mitchell loose. What was most disturbing about the Bruins’ alleged “deep investigation” of Mitchell’s history was that at no point did they try to talk to the parents of, nor the victim himself, who made it clear earlier this week that Miller’s traumatization and torment of the young boy dated back to early grade school, and that it was hardly a “single act of bad judgment” on Miller’s part, but rather a years-long pattern of abuse.
The Bruins’ quick turnaround saved the organization from enduring ongoing criticism as Miller moved up through the organization, and also saved Bruins fans from facing what would have been a very difficult decision down the road: Would they support and cheer on Miller when he took the ice in a Bruins’ sweater?
This has been a challenge for fans of all sports from the beginning of time.
Back in the early 1900s, Detroit Tigers fans had to decide whether baseball superstar Ty Cobb was worth backing, because his history of violence, bigotry, hatred, paranoia, greed, and drunkenness was fairly well-known even during a time when “boys-will-be-boys” behavior was more easily tolerated than it is now.
The Bruins have always prided themselves in drafting or acquiring high-character players, but there have been a couple of other hiccups along the way in the three decades. In 1990, the Bruins traded for perhaps the most-hated Montreal Canadien of all time in the eyes of Bruins fans, and in 1999, signed veteran Marty McSorley, one of the most recognized enforcers of his era. Just two months into his Bruins career, MSorley certified his role as one of the game’s most notorious villains when he violently swung his stick into the head of Vancouver’s Donald Brashear with three seconds left in a Feb. 21, 2000, game between Boston and the Canucks. Brashear suffered a severe concussion and McSorley was suspended for a year, found guilty of assault and served 18 months of probation, and never played another NHL game.
I am convinced that Boston fans would never have embraced Miller after his despicable behavior, just as they turned against Red Sox infielder Wil Cordero after his arrest for assault against his wife in June 1997. Cordero allegedly broke his wife’s nose with a 1990s-era phone, and later threatened to kill her in front of police officers. Cordero ultimately missed 22 games, most of them immediately after the arrest and again after revelations of past charges against him surfaced. The Sox had attempted to put him on a restricted list and place him in therapy, but were blocked by the Players Association, which threatened to file a grievance on Cordero’s behalf.
Cordero was never again embraced by the majority of Red Sox fans, and for the rest of his career in Boston (he was released at the end of the season), Cordero was regularly booed and heckled at Fenway Park, and had reportedly received some threats.
Usually fans can see what is unacceptable off-the-field behavior and make the moral decision to no longer root for a player who engages in such troubling actions. After all, for the most part, sports villains like OJ Simpson (NFL), Tonya Harding (skating), Latrell Sprewell (NBA), and Lance Armstrong (cycling) became pariahs in and out of their professions.
Then again, it is equally disturbing when pro athletes who fall from grace due to their shameful behavior are welcomed back, often way too quickly than they perhaps should have been. Examples of this are boxer Mike Tyson when he returned to the ring after a rape conviction; fellow boxer Floyd Mayweather was convicted of domestic abuse charges three times, including pleading guilty to battery against the mother of one of his children in 2002 and receiving a suspended sentence; Michael Vick, who was allowed to again play QB in the NFL despite serving time for dog-fighting and -killing convictions; and perhaps one of the famous crash-and-burns of all time: Tiger Woods, whose clandestine love life and drug addiction ruined his marriage and seemed to set the stage for a downward spiral on the PGA Tour. We all know Tiger’s story now, and he is still (mostly) beloved in the eyes of golf fans despite his past transgressions.
I also am mystified about how Baltimore football fans found it easy to look the other way when two of their stars had run-ins with the law.
In the early morning of January 31, 2000, Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis and a group of friends attended a Super Bowl party in Atlanta, Georgia, after Super Bowl XXXIV between the Titans and Rams. While leaving the party, Lewis’s group got into an argument with another group, and two members of Lewis’s entourage led a brawl against a group while Lewis stayed by his rented limo.
The altercation, apparently began with a champagne bottle over the head, and eventually led to the stabbing and death of two men in the other group. Lewis, while in the limo and speeding away from the crime scene, allegedly told those with him to keep quiet about what had taken place. Though Lewis briefly served time for his role in the crime ahead of trial, he eventually took a plea deal and returned to the team and NFL without any real penalty. Lewis is now a proud member of the NFL Hall of Fame, Class of 2018.
Meanwhile, Rice’s teammate, Ray Rice, was arrested after allegedly punching and knocking out his then-fiancee in a hotel elevator in Feb. 2014. Without video evidence, Rice was only handed a two-game ban to be served in the opening weeks of the 2014 NFL season, but when the hotel video surfaced in September and showed the running back knocking out Janay Palmer with a vicious punch, Rice was immediately suspended by the league and hasn’t played since.
However, Ravens fans apparently were ready to forgive and forget the rest of the way, as Rice’s jersey, and certainly Lewis’, were among the most-worn by the Baltimore supporters throughout that season, and were clearly in evidence when the team came to Gillette Stadium for a playoff game in January.
New England football fans can’t exactly take the high road, though, because they have long been supporting head coach Bill Belichick and former QB Tom Brady, both of whom were alleged (and pretty much convicted) of cheating in the SpyGate and DeflateGate sagas, respectively.
But no, they did not support their young tight end, Aaron Hernandez, when he was arrested for and convicted of murder in 2013. In fact, instead of letting the legal system take its logical steps, the Patriots immediately released Hernandez and took the unprecedented step of offering fans a two-day window to exchange the tight end’s No. 81 jerseys free of charge at the team’s pro shop, costing the Patriots around $250,000 in lost jersey sales.
So it’s a slippery slope when it comes to rooting for guys who have dark off-the-field histories, but at least the Bruins didn’t put their fans through that wringer, and instead did the right thing and said goodbye quickly to a young man with a history of abuse who certainly did not deserve a second chance.