Well, given that the Boston Red Sox finally did something to placate their fans and improve their team for the immediate future — signing All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers to a reported 11-year, $330 million contract — I guess we can give them a little bit of non-negative ink and take a look at the 2023 roster as it currently exists.
Let’s start out with the starting rotation.
Overall, the Boston pitching staff had a respectable 4.04 ERA prior to the All-Star break in July, when the team itself was, again, respectable, with a 48-45 record, good for fourth place in the AL East, at the time of the Midsummer Classic. Fast-forward to the end of the season, and there you found your Boston Red Sox in the division cellar with a 78-84 record, and a big part of why the team went just 30-39 the second half of the season was that the pitching staff’s ERA ballooned to 5.22, which was next-to-last in the majors post-All-Star break.
Looking at the entire season, the Sox’ starters compiled a 4.49 ERA, which was 22nd in baseball, while the bullpen was 26th with a 4.59 ERA, and as you may recall, the relievers combined to blow saves in a whopping 28 of 67 save opportunities.
During the offseason, the on-the-cheap Red Sox let several of their established starters walk away in free agency, including Rich Hill, the Massachusetts product who went 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA and gave the team a lot of quality starts; Nate Eovaldi, who in his five years with Boston went 26-18 with a 4.05 ERA and was one of the 2018 World Series heroes; and Michael Wacha, the former Cardinal who was arguably the ace of last year’s staff, with an outstanding 11-2 record along with a 3.32 ERA. Wacha, 30, was apparently not offered an extension after his lone year in Boston, and remains a free agent. Why the team doesn’t add the reliable righty for depth and insurance for 2023 remains a mystery, as are most issues surrounding this team these days.
Here is the expected rotation for the upcoming season.
- LHP Chris Sale ($27.5M for 2023), will turn 34 on Opening Day: Ha! Are we really going to count on the lanky lefty to return injury-free and stay healthy all season long? That’s a long shot for sure, as he’s pitched just 194 innings over the last four seasons combined, going 11-13 over that time while also missing time to Tommy John surgery. He should be healed from his injuries suffered in an alleged bicycle accident last year, but Sox fans should be holding their breath in anticipation of each of his 2023 starts. Over his career he’s 114-75 overall with a sparkling 3.03 ERA, and in the seven-time All-Star’s five years in a Boston uniform he’s gone 40-25 with a 3.09 ERA, including being a part of the 2018 championship team.
- RHP Corey Kluber ($10M for one-year deal),will turn 37 11 days after Sale turns 34: I have to say that this is an intriguing pick-up for Boston, even though the two-time Cy Young winner’s best days are likely long behind him. Kluber spent his first nine seasons in Cleveland, where he had three 18-game seasons along with a 20-7 season in 2018. He then had an injury-shortened season in 2019, pitching just seven starts, before being dealt to the Rangers in the offseason. He pitched just one inning for Texas before leaving the game in his first start of the 2020 season, and didn’t pitch again. He then went 5-3 in 16 starts for the Yankees in 2021, then signed with the Rays, where he played the bulk of the 2022 season, going 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA. So Kluber may have returned to good health, based on last season, but, like Sale, Sox fans will probably be expecting the worst at some point this season.
- RHP Nick Pivetta (arbitration-eligible, probably looking at around $6 for 2023) will turn 30 on Valentine’s Day: The former Phillie has spent two-plus years with the Sox and has proven to be reliable and healthy, although he’s just 21-20 with a 4.47 ERA over that time. Part of the reason that perhaps he didn’t get more wins as a starter was because manager Alex Cora oftentimes gave Pivetta the hook before he could qualify for a win, because the team didn’t trust the righty beyond the first couple of trips through the opposing lineup. But Pivetta’s a decent third or fourth starter who is under the team’s control through the 2025 season.
- RHP Garrett Whitlock ($1M) turns 27 in June: I’m not sure that it’s wise to put the reliever extraordinaire back into the rotation, given that he has been so effective in his two years as a set-up man capable of pitching a couple of innings each outing. Shortly after Whitlock signed a very reasonable four-year, $18.75M extension last season, he was put into the rotation for nine games where the former Yankee flourished before predictably getting hurt and missing five weeks of the season. When he returned in mid-July, he went back to the bullpen and was the most reliable arm out there for the rest of the season, but the rest of his compadres were not as dependable, hence the team’s last-place finish.
- RHP Brayan Bello (pre-arbitration eligible) turns 24 in May: Originally signed as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in the summer of 2017, Bello proved a quick study in High-A ball in 2021 before eventually earning a promotion to Double-A with the Portland Sea Dogs. After going 4-2 with a 1.60 ERA in six starts for Double-A Portland to open last season, he was promoted to Triple-A Worcester, where he was 6-2 with a nice 2.62 ERA when he was called up by the Sox in July. Despite giving up 14 earned runs in his first 12 innings in the majors, the club stuck with him, and he only gave up more than three runs in an outing once the rest of the season, though his final record was 2-8 with a 4.71 ERA. Still, he is one of a handful of future stars in the Sox’ eyes, and they will likely give him a chance to build off of last season in this year’s rotation.
- LHP James Paxton ($6M) is 34: The former Mariners star had Tommy John surgery just over a year after having a sparkling 15-6 season with the Yankees, and the Sox had hoped he would return to their rotation last season, but he had setback after setback and never returned to the mound in 2022, though he did collect $10M from the team. In seven seasons with Seattle, he went 41-26 with a 3.42 ERA (including a no-hitter in 2018 against the Jays), and then went 16-7 in his abbreviated stint in pinstripes before Boston took a flyer on him after the 2021 season despite his arm surgery. From all accounts, Paxton should return to spring training healthy and eager to return to the mound and help the team, but like Sale and Kluber, his recent history raises red flags each time he throws a pitch, so he cannot be automatically penciled in as the Red Sox’ starter every five days.
Overall, the addition of the veteran Kluber provides much-needed depth to Boston’s rotation, but the absence of a reliable No. 1 starter is a factor to be reckoned with in 2023. There are certainly a lot of “what-ifs” in this group, and that’s probably the last thing a Red Sox fan wants to hear coming off of a last-place season and recognizing that every team in Boston’s division has a superior roster than it does.