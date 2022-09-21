Yes, the Boston Red Sox have won the World Series four times this century, which is more than any other team has, but now Boston seems headed for its fourth last-place finish in the AL East since 2012, and its fifth if you count the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
After reaching Game 6 of the ALCS last season, this year’s Red Sox edition is indeed in cellar-dwelling mode again, with a record of 72-75 and a position four games behind the surprising Baltimore Orioles with 15 to play, so last place seems pretty much assured, especially with a four-game set in the Bronx looming this weekend.
Last week, we looked at who’s to blame as far as the team’s outfielders go for this unexpected fall from grace, and today we’ll look at the team’s rotating crop of infielders.
In the Red Sox’ championship season of 2018, we noted that the outfield was pretty stable all season long, and it was pretty much true of the infield that year as well. Mitch Moreland handled the majority of the time at first (116 games); Eduardo Nunez was stationed at second base for the better part of that season until the team acquired veteran Ian Kinsler at the trade deadline, and he played at second for the bulk of the remainder of that season and the playoffs; and shortstop and third base were manned by the same guys who are at those positions this season: Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, respectively.
This season, however, the infield has been as inconsistently positioned as the outfield, as 13 different Red Sox players have played infield positions at least 10 different times.
Through last Friday, Bogaerts and Devers had been the rocks of the infield, with the X Man currently leading the AL in hitting, albeit with just a .317 average, and a measly 14 homers (he hit 23 last season). Still, a batting crown would be impressive for a guy who has been beat-up the better part of the season and is facing the specter of possible free agency at the end of the season. That .317 average, though, for a batting champ would be the first time since 2008 that the AL’s top hitter batted less than .330 (Joe Mauer, .328), and if Bogaerts’ number holds, it would be the lowest average by an AL batting champion since Yaz hit .301 in 1968 (which prompted MLB to lower the pitcher’s mound by 10 inches).
Devers, meanwhile, seems headed for his second straight Silver Slugger award as the AL’s best-hitting third baseman, but it’s certainly troubling that his average has dropped from .347 in late May to .287 currently, and his struggles have been mostly post-All-Star Game, as he’s hit just .204 since mid-July with just four homers (and just one HR since Aug. 14).
Both Bogaerts and Devers have improved their defense this season, but the rotating cast of characters on the right side of the infield, along with their collective lack of offensive ability, have led the team to remain one of the worst-fielding teams in baseball.
Trevor Story, the big-money free agent that Boston signed last spring as a second baseman, outside his expertise as primarily a shortstop, has played 94 games at second, but has hit just .238 and has missed a lot of games to injury. Christian Arroyo has provided good value at all four infield positions, hitting .278 and playing 29 games at second, primarily in Story’s absence, and somebody named Yolmer Sanchez has also played 14 games there, even though his .108 average shouldn’t have kept him on the 40-man roster that long.
But first base has been the team’s black hole this season, and for the majority of last season as well, with Bobby Dalbec playing a ridiculously high 89 games in 2022 over there despite hitting just .211, before mercifully getting sent back to Worcester (months, if not years too late if you ask me). The team thought it was getting an anchor at first base when it traded for veteran Eric Hosmer at the trade deadline, but after 12 games he went on the IL with a neck strain and is not expected back for the final three weeks of the season.
The Red Sox also mystifyingly put the ill-equipped Franchy Cordero at first for 53 games, and he was obviously not the answer, either, with 10 errors fielding the position along with hitting just .219 overall.
The longtime future was expected to be the recently promoted and highly touted Triston Casas to play first base for the final month of the season, but his initial glow has faded a bit, as the 2018 first-round pick is currently hitting just .115 with just three hits overall along with a pair of home runs. He’s likely to platoon with Hosmer next season, and the team is hopeful of Casas eventually adjusting to the bright lights of the majors, but otherwise the rest of the 2023 infield remains murky, as Bogaerts may leave as a free agent, Devers may regress a bit as he faces his free-agent walk year, and the high-priced Story, perhaps moving back to his preferred position at shortstop, will need to boost his offensive numbers to justify his $20M price tag.
In the coming weeks: the Red Sox pitching staff and their contributions to this disturbing last-place season in Boston.