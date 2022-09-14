HOUSTON — The New England Revolution (9-11-11; 38 pts.) fell at Houston Dynamo FC (9-16-6; 33 pts.), 3-1, on Tuesday night at PNC Stadium. Houston midfielder Darwin Quintero netted the opening goal of the match in the 37th minute, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead at halftime. Forward Gustavo Bou drew a foul inside the box in the 59th minute, setting up midfielder Carles Gil for the equalizing goal from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute. Houston’s Fafà Picault netted goals in the 76th and 85th minute to seal the victory for Houston.
Goalkeeper Djordje Petrović registered a career-high eight saves in the match, including his fourth penalty-kick denial of the season on Sebastian Ferreira’s attempt in the 33rd minute. The 22-year-old Serbian’s four penalty saves lead the league and tie the most by a Revolution goalkeeper in a single season, matching Ian Feuer (1998) and Jeff Causey (2000). Petrović stood tall throughout the night, most notably with a four-save stretch in a 60-second window in the 71st minute.
Gil’s seventh goal of the season lifts the Revolution captain into a tie with Bou for the team lead. The reigning MLS MVP paced the Revolution’s attack with seven chances created, a game high. Gil also recorded four shots, three on target. Gil, who is now 4-for-4 from the penalty spot this season, played alongside his younger brother, Nacho Gil, who collected his second MLS appearance with a 45-minute performance. Tuesday marked the first time the Gil brothers played as teammates in a senior professional match.
New England returns home to host CF Montreal on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m.