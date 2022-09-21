Foxboro High School varsity soccer players have come a long way from their youth soccer days, but they still remember what it was like to learn from the big kids.
On Sunday, Sept. 11, the FYS Varsity boys’ soccer team, along with coach Dan Ambrosio and Asst. Coach Mario Pacini, held a soccer clinic at Foxboro High School for interested FYS travel players from grades 3-8. Along with learning new skills and playing with the team, the youngsters were able to see first-hand how hard work and practice can pay off. For some boys, this was the first time that they had played on the Sam Berns Turf Field.
Melissa Maling, president of Foxboro Youth Soccer, attended as both president and as a volunteer mother, since her sophomore son, Jackson, is on the varsity team. “Most of the varsity players came up through our youth organization, so it’s great for our current FYS players to see what they can achieve if they put their minds to it. The older players are positive role models, and events like this help to strengthen the connection between the programs,” said Maling.
Dan Ambrosio is the digital learning coach at the Ahern Middle School and has been head varsity coach for three years, having previously coached the JV team. Ambrosio said, “It was a pleasure to watch our young boys experience a training session with the Foxboro High School boys soccer team. They are the future of the program and vital to its continued growth. We can’t wait see them play in the future.“