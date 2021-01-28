The Foxboro High School boys’ hockey team has dropped the puck on the 2020-2021 season.
It looks a little different then previous years, as the games are played with additional safety restrictions, which include a mask requirement, limited (or no) fan attendance, social distancing on player benches and no use of locker rooms, but the level excitement still remains high.
The Warriors are scheduled to play a shortened season with all games taking place within the Hockomock League, Davenport Division. Unlike past seasons where the team would compete to qualify for the state tournament, they will play to position themselves for the year end Hockomock Cup Championship.
The team got their season started in December with tryouts, training camp, and an exhibition game versus two-time defending state champion Canton. The regular season started in January with a pair of non-divisional games versus Franklin.
First game
Game one was an intense and closely contested 4-2 victory for Franklin at the Foxboro Sports Center. The Warriors jumped to a 1-0 lead on a bar down goal from junior forward Tom Marcucella assisted by junior Derek Axon. Franklin tied the game to end the first period, and then scored two back to back goals to lead 3-1 after two periods. Foxboro got one goal back from senior captain Brady Daly with juniors Jack Watts and Eoin Reager assisting. Franklin closed out the game with a late empty net goal to take the victory 4-2. Senior goalie Jack Spinney was a stand-out in the net, stopping 55 shots to keep the game close throughout.
Game 2
Two days later the two teams met again in Franklin and transitioned to playing two halves (additional new safety regulations.) The teams once again skated to a close first half with Franklin carrying a 2-1 lead. Foxboro’s goal was scored by Eoin Reager, assisted by Jack Watts and Brady Daly. Franklin imposed their will in the second half taking a 7-1 lead. Foxboro closed out the scoring with a goal by senior captain Kirk Leach assisted by Daly.
First divisional game
The next two games versus Oliver Ames were postponed, so the team had to wait until Jan. 20 to play their first Davenport divisional game versus Stoughton/Brockton at the Foxboro Sports center. The Warriors came out with a dominant, high-paced first half performance. The score remained 0-0 mainly on the strength of the goaltending of Chris Andrade of Stoughton/Brockton, who faced a whopping 35 shots.
Determined to break through, the Warriors opened the second half with continued pressure. Eoin Reager’s goal, assisted by Kirk Leach and Jack Watts, allowed the Warriors to finally break the scoreless tie and take the lead.
A hard-nosed effort on the penalty kill by junior Ben Ricketts resulted in a game changing short-handed goal assisted by junior Matt Grace.
Brady Daly extended the Warriors lead to 3-0 on a hard shot from the slot. Jack Watts made a pin point cross ice pass that Kirk Leach was able to finish on his backhand to take the game to 4-0.
100th point
The Warriors closed out the scoring on a power play goal by Watts with the assists from Kirk Leach and Eoin Reager. That goal featured a historic milestone as with that assist, Kirk Leach registered the 100th point of his high school varsity career. Based on school records, Leach becomes the second Warrior player to do so. Last season in his senior year Ronnie MacLellan recorded his 100th point.
Senior goaltender Connor Callahan got the start and carried load late into the second half and then junior Josh Marcoux closed out the final minutes of the shoutout game.
Second game against Stoughton-Brockton
The two teams met for the second of back to back games at Asiaf area in Brockton on Jan. 22. The script looked much the same with Foxboro controlling the majority of the play down in the Stoughton/Brockton end of the rink.
Foxboro once again faced strong goaltending from Chris Andrade, but were able to register a 3-0 first half lead. Junior Ryan Jacobs opened the scoring while on the door step of the crease, assisted by Matt Grace and Eoin Reager.
Junior forward Tom Marcucella tipped in the second goal on a shot from the point from Eoin Reager and sophomore Alex Coviello. Ben Ricketts rounded out the first half scoring on a nice passing play assisted by Matt Grace. The Warriors did not lay off and continued to carry the play to the split town Knight/Boxers.
The second scoring featured a breakaway goal from Kirk Leach from a strong heads up pass from Eoin Reager. The two senior captains connected on a two on one play with Brady Daly finding the twine on the pass from Leach.
The final goal was scored by senior forward Mike Grace deflecting a shot to register his first varsity goal on the shot from freshman Connor Hayes, who registered his first varsity point. Liam O’Toole also registered and assist on the Warrior final goal.
Connor Callahan once again was strong in goal and for the second straight game registered a shut-out in conjunction with Josh Marcoux, who came in relief in the second half.
After the early games it has become clear this is a deep roster, based on the growing number of talented players that have joined the program in the past few years.
The defense is strengthened by the return of Juniors Dylan Pothier and Brady Callahan. Freshman Sullivan Kenneally and Connor Hayes set an exciting future on defense and will both find playing time on the Varsity team. Stephen Bridges, a junior will be a strong contributor to the forward lines.
Foxboro is currently tied for first place in the Davenport division as they share a 2-0 record with Canton. The Warriors next games are scheduled for Jan. 27 and 29 against divisional rival North Attleboro.