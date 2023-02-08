BOSTON — On Feb. 2, State Senator Paul R. Feeney, on behalf of the Foxboro legislative delegation, and state representative Jay Barrows welcomed the Foxboro High School Co-Ed Cheerleading Team to the Massachusetts State House to recognize their tremendous accomplishment of winning back-to-back fall and winter state championships in the small co-ed division. These titles are the first and second cheerleading titles in Foxboro High School Cheerleading program history.
Senator Feeney welcomed and formally recognized the team during a senate session to codify this achievement in the official journal of the state senate. Senator Feeney presented citations of congratulations to each member of the team in honor of the strength, grit, determination, teamwork and collective will they displayed in achieving their state-championship titles. Governor Maura Healey also met with the team to congratulate them on their achievement.
Foxboro High School co-ed cheerleading team: Corinne Kaveny, Kenny Mello, Shannon Kenneally, Sophia Sougaris, Peyton Carroll, Isabelle Leclair, Jillian Slattery, Nicholas Mello, Adelaide Hayden, Nillah Lopes, Isabella Marinucci, Audrey Hickox, Sarah Polito, Isabella Cleary, Alliana Stamatos, Maria Ferraro and Maderyn Simpson, and is led by head coach Nikki Lee.