Jason and Nicole Flood ran the annual Falmouth Road Race Sunday for more than the exercise and the scenic route. They were proudly running for the breast-cancer organization the Ellie Fund, which helped support their family when Nicole received a breast-cancer diagnosis while seven months pregnant and with a toddler at home.
Breast-cancer treatment moves fast. Within two weeks of her diagnosis, Nicole underwent surgery. A month later, at eight months pregnant, she was induced and gave birth to a healthy baby boy. Within two weeks, she began her chemotherapy treatments. To say the Floods’ lives were impacted was an understatement.
The Ellie Fund, a Massachusetts-based breast cancer nonprofit that provides support services, was there to help. The organization that provides grocery gift cards, meal delivery, transportation assistance, childcare and light housekeeping, helped by funding a night nurse during Nicole’s chemotherapy that lasted several months. The night nurse allowed the Floods’ infant to be cared for while Nicole was able to sleep and keep her strength for her next round of treatment.
“Ellie Fund was so easy to work with because they were so accessible and flexible,” said Jason Flood. The Ellie Fund’s requirements for services are simple: an applicant must be in active breast-cancer treatment and either live or receive treatment in Massachusetts. The organization serves approximately 1,000 patients per year in all counties of the Commonwealth.
“Breast cancer is a disease that is physically, emotionally, and financially exhausting. Patients and their families are faced with difficult health decisions that are complicated due to logistics and costs. Ellie Fund is here to allow patients room to breathe by removing some emotional and financial barriers,” said Meredith Mendelson, Ellie Fund’s Executive Director.
As former college soccer players, the Floods of Foxboro love to exercise and are competitive. Nicole ran the Falmouth Road race for Ellie Fund in 2021, and she caught the running bug and has run three half-marathons since. This year, for the 50th annual race, the couple ran together to raise money and support for the organization that made an impact in their lives.
“The road race is our first and biggest opportunity to start returning the favor,” the Floods said. “It doesn’t occur to you that these sorts of organizations exist until you’re in this type of situation. We want to do whatever we can to help others find out about Ellie Fund and get the resources.”
Jason, an Agawam native, and Nicole, originally from East Bridgewater, were part of Ellie Fund’s 55-person Falmouth Road Race team. Jason finished the seven-mile course in 1:03:16 on Sunday, while Nicole crossed the finish line in 1:11:20.
As for Nicole, she has had no sign of breast cancer for two-and-a-half years and continues to require extensive follow-ups. She and Jason are raising two beautiful children in Foxboro and will celebrate their eight-year wedding anniversary this year.
