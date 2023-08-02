FOXBORO — Jack Martinelli, Sarah Behn and the Foxboro High 1987 state champion girls soccer team are among the inaugural inductees into the Foxboro High School Athletic Hall of Fame announced last Thursday.
Other inductees include Bobby Moreshead, Joe Heinricher, Tom Nalen and Joan “Joanie” Goodwin, with the class to be formally inducted on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased through the MRPAC box office or online.
“Foxboro High School has an incredibly rich tradition of athletic success, both at the team and individual level,” Foxboro High Athletic Director Joe Cusack said in a release. “Starting a Hall of Fame is long overdue and will give our community something to celebrate, our inductees something to be fiercely proud of, and our student-athletes something to aspire to become a part of.”
The class was selected after two years of accepting nominations, with research put into each nominee. A six-person committee helped select the first class.
Known locally as just “Coach,” Martinelli was hired as Foxboro’s head football coach in 1982 and has held the position since. During his 55-year career, including 40-plus years at Foxboro High, Martinelli has tallied almost 300 wins and is among the top five all-time winningest head football coaches in the state. With Martinelli at the helm, the Warriors have won four MIAA Super Bowl titles in eight appearances and have 12 league championship titles. In addition, the school dedicated Jack Martinelli Field, home of the Warriors, in 2017 in recognition of Martinelli’s accomplishments.
Behn was a three-sport standout in soccer, basketball and softball for Foxboro until her graduation in 1989. She led the softball team in batting in her junior and senior seasons and was the starting goalie for the 1987 state-championship soccer team. She was selected as an All-American in soccer, and finished her career with 50 shutouts on the pitch. Despite her notable accomplishments on the field, she was also a strong basketball player — setting the state scoring record with 2,562 points. She was also an All-American in basketball. After graduation, she went on to Boston College and played basketball overseas before coaching at the collegiate level and at Foxboro High.
The Warrior girls soccer team had a 54-game regular-season undefeated streak, which ranked as among the best in any sport in Foxboro school history. The Warriors won the 1987 MIAA state championship over Holyoke Catholic to cap the undefeated season, finishing 20-0-1 with 17 shutouts. In total, they outscored opponents a staggering 117-4.
Nalen, another 1989 graduate, thrived in three sports: football, basketball and track and field. A dominant lineman for the Warriors, he was also a power forward on the court and a thrower for the track team. After graduating from Foxboro, he went to Chestnut Hill to play football for Boston College and won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos. He was inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 2013.
Moreshead, a 1973 graduate, was a three-sport standout in football, wrestling and baseball. He was the football team’s MVP in 1972 and won the 1973 New England Championship in wrestling. He graduated from Foxboro with a wrestling record of 52-2, eventually becoming the school’s head coach and later assistant coach for the wrestling program.
Heinricher graduated in 1975 as a football and track and field star. A two-way tackle for the football team, he also holds the school record in discus and served as a teacher, athletic director, assistant principal and coach for over three decades.
Goodwin has been a Foxboro resident for over 70 years and has earned the moniker “Mrs. Foxboro.” Goodwin played basketball and softball in her youth and became involved as a volunteer with Foxboro Youth Football in the 1960s. She was also president of the FHS Touchdown Club for over 30 years and was a bus driver and former head of transportation for the Foxboro School District for over 40 years.