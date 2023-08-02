Sarah Behn, left, was a three-sport standout at Foxboro High, scoring 2,562 career points to set the state scoring record, and compiling an 86-66 coaching record in seven seasons with the Warriors girls basketball team. Foxboro High football coach Jack Martinelli, right, ranks among the top five all-time winningest football coaches in the state with more than 300 wins. Both have earned induction into the Foxboro High School Athletics Hall of Fame.