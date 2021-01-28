The Foxboro High girls’ basketball team remains determined in its defensive principles.
Having won four games this season, no opponent has scored more than 20 points on the Warriors, and while the North Attleboro High Rocketeers did on Tuesday, they were still unable to lasso the weapons that Foxboro coach Lisa Downs has at the offensive end of the floor as the Warriors won 57-46.
Katelyn Mollica scored 10 of her 17 points in the first half despite being shadowed by North’s Ava McKeon as the Warriors took a 33-17 advantage in the game.
“When the game speeds up, their players are used to it,” North Attleboro coach Nikki Lima said. “Foxboro has some great basketball players.”
Morgan Sylvestre scored 12 points and Erin Foley 11 for the Warriors, who never saw their lead shrink to fewer than eight points in the second half.
Foxboro (5-2) is tied atop the Davenport Division with Oliver Ames, with the Tigers having handed the Warriors their lone pair of losses.
Amanda Kaiser, Lydia Santos and Taylor McMath each scored 10 points for North Attleboro (2-3), which missed on 11 free throws and 10 layups.
The Rocketeers and Warriors meet Thursday in North Attleboro at the Ken Pickering Gymnasium.
Boys’ basketball
FOXBORO — The Black Knights erased a 31-23 deficit after three quarters by hitting five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of the Hockomock League game.
The Stoughton team beat Foxboro 52 to 44.
Dylan Gordon scored 11 of his 18 points during the first half as Foxboro held an 18-16 lead at the stop.
Alex Penders scored eight of his 12 points in the second half for the Warriors (0-6).
Boys’ swim team
NORTON — Owen Lasbury-Casey, Kevin McCarthy and David Piccirilli all had a first- and second-place finish apiece, leading the Mansfield High boys’ swim team to a 93-59 Hockoock League victory over Foxboro High Tuesday night.
Lasbury-Case won the 200 freestyle and took second in the 100 breaststroke.
McCarthy won the 100 freestyle and took second in the 200 freestyle, while Piccirilli won the 100 butterfly and took second in the 100 backstroke.
The trio teamed with Mike Deasy for first place in the 200 medley relay and with Rico Palanza for first place in the 400 freestyle relay.
Deasy clocked a personal best time in the 200 IM for second place, while Palanza had a personal best time in the 50 freestyle for second place.
Aidan McDonald clocked personal best times in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Girls’ swim team
The Foxboro girls’ team prevailed 91-75. For the Hornets, Sofia Seifert won the 100 backstroke and took second in the 100 freestyle.
Mairead Shannon was second in both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, while Dana Gurguis was second in both the 200 and 500 freestyles.
The trio teamed with Jess Harris for first place in the 400 freestyle relay.
Courtney Croak swam personal best times in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke as did Lauren Morley in the 50 and 500.