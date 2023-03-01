Southeastern Vocational track sprinter Joseph Cook has qualified for the 2023 New Balance National Indoor Track and Field meet.
Cook, a Foxboro native, entered the MIAA Division 4 State Indoor Track meet with a preliminary seeding of 7.99 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles to qualify for the divisional meet. In the final, he clocked in at 7.92 for second-quickest in the division to both qualify for Nationals and the MIAA’s Meet of Champions.
The New Balance National meet will take place at The Track at New Balance in Boston on March 9-12, with athletes from across the country coming to Boston to compete together at New Balance’s world-class facility.