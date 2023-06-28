Foxboro residents Harry Keen and Rory Weston recently competed in the New Balance Outdoor Nationals for track and field that took place at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA June 16th-18th. The meet featured some of the top high school athletes from across the country.
Weston, a freshman at Xaverian Brothers High School, just completed his first track season and found success in the triple jump. He was the winner of two dual meets at Xaverian, and placed sixth at the Boys Catholic Conference Classic. At Nationals, Weston competed in the Freshman Triple Jump and placed 23rd with a jump of 39’-6.75”.
Keen, a junior at Foxboro High School, was undefeated in dual-meet competition in the javelin this season. He placed third at the Hockomock Championship, first at the Massachusetts Class-D meet, and seventh at the Meet of Champions. A Hockomock League All Star, he ended his season placing 13th out of 51 competitors in the Rising Stars division at the national meet with a throw of 155’-11.75”.