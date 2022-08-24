FOXBORO — After an up-and-down regular season, the Foxboro Warriors U13 baseball team got hot at the right time by winning three playoff games in a row to become Hockomock division champions.
Foxboro started the playoffs by defeating the rival Mansfield Hornets, 11-8. Cam Russo pitched five strong innings and had three hits at the plate. Cam Lightbody and Jackson Carman were both on base multiple times to score key runs as well.
Next up was King Philip, who had had their way with Foxboro during the regular season with two easy victories, but the playoffs proved to be a different story. Foxboro came out strong early and never looked back, as Brynn Allen and Liam Polis were superb on the mound, frustrating KP all game long.
Foxboro also got great offensive efforts from Jake Fossella, Cooper Jones, and Brendan Watts, who all had multiple hits and runs. The big blow was a three-run home run off the bat of Paul Moran on their way to a 13-5 upset win.
In the league championship game, Foxboro faced top-seeded Easton. Down 4-2 most of the game, Foxboro kept battling and got big hits from Keegan O’Driscoll, James Watts, and Brynn Allen to eventually take a lead that it would never relinquish.
Henry Theis was outstanding defensively by making four putouts, including the final out of the game. Polis pitched well to start the game and Declan Mulkern came in to shut down Easton with a brilliant 42/3 innings (with three strikeouts) to earn the win and secure the 5-4 victory for Foxboro.