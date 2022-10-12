FOXBORO — The Foxborough Youth Baseball & Softball Association will hold its annual meeting on Wed., Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. in the Fuller Room at the Boyden Library. This meeting is free and open to the public.
FYBSA is a volunteer organization that depends on the generous donation of time, talent, and energy of parents to ensure that it continues to put forward a great experience for the children and families involved.
All positions of the board elected annually. This is a healthier organization when there is greater involvement from the community, and as such the association always welcomes new board members, especially those with younger-aged children who will be participating in the league for several years to come.
Anyone interested in serving on the board should attend the meeting or contact FYBSA promptly at foxboroyouthbaseball@gmail.com
Information about the governance of the league can be found on the FYBSA by-Laws link on its website: http://foxboro.website.sportssignup.com