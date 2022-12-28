Foxboro Youth Football and Cheerleading is looking for some energetic and enthusiastic people to fill open positions on its board of directors for 2023. Current openings are for secretary and two at-large positions that will assist other board members with their duties. This is an ideal opportunity for a parent or guardian to be more involved with their children, although people without children are also welcome. Elections take place at our January meeting. Contact Doug Suess at dougsuess33@yahoo.com if you are interested.