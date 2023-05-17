SOUTH EASTON — Foxboro’s Joseph Cook, who runs track for Southeastern Regional Vocational High School, took part in the Mayflower League championship meet at the school last Tuesday, where he placed first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.25.
At the freshman-sophomore meet in Middleborough on May 5, Cook earned the gold medal in the same event.
At the state D4 relay meet in Pembroke on April 28, Cook’s shuttle hurdle relay team took home the silver medal.
Cook will be participating in the state meets in the coming weeks.