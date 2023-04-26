Mansfield resident Camila Chan has been ice skating since she was 5 years old.
Chan is now 14, an eighth-grader at Foxborough Regional Charter School. Her busy schedule includes extracurricular math and reading through the Russian School of Mathematics and KUMON program. She is also a member of the National Juniors Honor Society.
And Chan has continued to skate, first becoming competitive at age 7 and continuing to compete since. Now those years of dedication have paid off, as Chan represented the United States as a member of one of several American teams selected to participate in the Theatre on Ice Nations’ Cup, an international figure skating competition that began last Thursday and ran through Sunday at the Skating Club of Boston in Norwood.
This competition takes place every two years and features ice-skating teams from across the country and the world. Chan and her team qualified to compete at a national Theatre on Ice competition that took place last year in Kansas.
“I was really shocked because I realized I’d be representing Team USA as a competitor and that seemed scary, but now I’m really excited,” she said.
“She practiced really, really hard … Everything Camila does, she tries her best,” said Chan’s mother, Paola Held. Chan lives with her mother and father, Alan Chan.
Chan is a member of the Ocean State Ice Theatre Novice team, representing skaters affiliated with the Providence and Pawtucket Ice Skating Club. During the regular competitive season, she has one two-to-three-hour practice with her team a week, with increased practice time over school breaks and leading up to major competitions.
Chan also spends 13 to 14 hours a week practicing on her own. She has two personal coaches and has continued to compete individually as well as with her team.
Her long-term goals as a skater are to land a successful double axel and win multiple competitions.
At last weekend’s competition, she hoped she and her team would be able to execute a clean program, meaning all skaters are in line and there are no falls, and hopefully place.
“I just hope we do amazing and make our country proud,” she said before the competition began.
Ultimately, the team placed sixth overall out of eight teams at the event. “I’m very happy with our placement. I think we did really well and I’m proud of the dedication we put into it,” Chan said. She added that it was a fun experience, with a lot of team bonding. At the competition, Chan was also able to meet skaters representing other countries such as France, Germany and Australia. Despite language differences, skaters were able to interact, sharing a dinner and exchanging program pins.
Chan and her team will have the opportunity to compete against other U.S. skaters at the national Theatre on Ice competition in Detroit in June. In the meantime, Chan has an upcoming show and a solo competition at the end of April. “So, it’s like a break, but not really,” she said.