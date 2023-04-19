It is always exciting to see an Opening Day for sports.
Foxboro Youth Baseball and Softball Association (FYBSA) organized an exciting opening-day ceremony and parade, and many participated on Saturday morning.
FYBSA’s baseball and softball teams, coaches, and parents along with some Foxboro High School baseball players started the parade up Bird Street, headed halfway around the town common, and ended the parade at the Bayuk Field (formerly Booth 1), where Opening-Day ceremonies took place.
The parade began promptly at 10 a.m. with a Foxboro Fire and Police Department escort.
Once assembled on the field, the opening ceremony began with the national anthem sung by Ella Wallent, a fifth-grade Ahern Middle School student, followed by Foxboro High School baseball coach Derek Suess and Foxboro High School softball coach Mark Maguire, who addressed the kids and ended the ceremony by honoring Rachel Calabrese, the founder and executive director of Confikids, a local nonprofit organization that “strives to provide opportunities for children of limited financial means to participate in enrichment activities so that they may pursue their interests and passions, develop new skills, establish new relationships, and, ultimately, build confidence.”
An “around-the-horn” game was then played by FYBSA’s third- and fourth-grade baseball players. Regular games of the season began at noon and were running throughout the afternoon.
The Bullpen Concession stand opened for the season, and many stopped by for some cold drinks and food.
Vin Calio, the president of FYBSA and baseball director who has been serving the administrative position for the last two years, his fourth year as baseball director, and eighth year overall on the board, said approximately 385 kids (300 baseball and 85 softball) registered for this season, with about 20 board members and 100 volunteer coaches running the sports.
“It’s the official start of spring for us. All of our planning over the winter paid off. We looked forward to seeing all the kids (and families) marching in the parade and have been getting excited about the season. For many, this is their first exposure to team sports,” Calio said.
Calio said participation in youth sports such as baseball and softball provides several benefits for kids.
First, it promotes their physical health by providing an opportunity to be physically active. “Baseball requires a combination of skills such as hand-eye coordination, speed, and endurance, which can help kids develop.”
Second, youth sports can help develop important social skills such as teamwork, communication, and leadership. “Playing baseball requires coordination and communication among team members, which can help kids learn how to work effectively with others,” Calio said.
Lastly, he said youth sports help build character by providing an opportunity to learn important life skills such as discipline, perseverance, and sportsmanship. “Baseball can be a frustrating sport. It teaches kids how to handle both success and failure and how to work hard to achieve their goals,” Calio added.
Adam Goldberg, whose son, Lincoln, a third-grader, is playing baseball this year said this was their second year participating in the parade.
“We are super-excited for this year. I think it’s awesome. Kids always look forward to it. It’s always exciting to have the start of the new baseball year,” Goldberg said.
Dexter Griffin, a sixth-grade student, said it’s very exciting to do the parade because a bunch of different grade levels get to work together on the opening-day parade and ceremony.
“I play catcher. Baseball is my favorite sport,” Griffin said.
He thought the turnout this year was very good.
“Because this is a lot more people than previous years and I’ve been doing this since second grade,” Griffin said.
Angelo Errichetti who brought his six-year-old son, Ryder, to the parade, said this was their first time marching and Ryder’s first year playing baseball.
Audra Varetimos came to the parade and ceremony with her daughter, Avianna, a fourth-grade student who is playing softball, and thought the parade was amazing.
“I thought it was nice that all baseball and softball got together and we were able to have a good time for our Opening Day,” Varetimos said.
She said her daughter has participated in the parade for the past three years and this was her son’s second year.
“I love the town sports. I think it’s great for the kids. It helps with team sports, being all together, and being versatile and everything,” Varetimos said.
For more information, contact Foxborough Youth Baseball & Softball Association at foxboroyouthbaseball@gmail.com.