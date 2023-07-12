FOXBORO — New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil was named to the 2023 MLS All-Star Game last Friday, receiving the honor as a coach’s decision.
The Revs’ captain joins New England teammate Djordje Petrovic on the all-star squad which will take on the Premier League’s Arsenal FC on July 19 in Washington, D.C. Kickoff for the contest comes at 8 p.m. from Audi Field.
Gil’s all-star selection is the third straight of his MLS career, and he becomes the fifth Revolution player to earn his third straight all-star selection. Shalrie Joseph (2004-11), Matt Reis (2005-08), Taylor Twellman (2005-07) and Clint Dempsey (2004-06) previously were all-stars for three straight seasons.
Since joining the team in 2019, Gil has tallied 62 assists in the regular season and the MLS playoffs, the most in the league during that time. His 0.51 assists per 90 minutes is the third-best average in league history.
Gil leads the Revolution with nine assists and seven goals in nine games and is tied for third in the league in assists. The crafty playmaker tops the MLS in chances created, averaging 3.23 chances created per 90 minutes played.