FOXBORO — Foxboro High has announced the hiring of Dave Griffin as its new varsity girls volleyball head coach.
Griffin has been working in the program at Foxboro since 2011 and was an assistant last fall. He is currently the head coach of the boys track and field team at Ahern Middle School, where he also coaches basketball.
Griffin steps in for Vicki Santana, who helped bring Foxboro to a 7-14 record last season.
“Our girls’ volleyball team has generated increased interest for several years,” Foxboro athletic director Joe Cusack said. “This is due in part to the team’s success, and because of the knowledge and enthusiasm of our coaching staff. I believe that Coach Griffin and his staff will continue to lead with a strong passion every day while fostering a positive environment at all levels of the program. That combination of is something which our student-athletes will thrive on.”
“I am thankful for the opportunity to work and coach for such a wonderful district and community here at Foxboro Public Schools,” Griffin said. “I am excited to build on the success that the volleyball program has already achieved. I will do my very best to lead by example, starting by having a great work ethic and bringing passion for the game to every practice. I am looking forward to getting started and having a successful season.”
Foxboro’s girls volleyball season opens on September 7 vs. Milford.
, hosting Milford High.