STOUGHTON — The Foxboro High baseball team swept past Stoughton with the Warriors striking for all of their runs in three innings for a 12-1 win in the mercy rule-shortened win.
Both sides were scoreless until the third inning, when Foxboro put up four runs. The Warriors added five more runs in the fourth, and scored three times in the fifth inning to seal it.
Sean O’Leary, Louis Carangelo and Ben Angelini each had two hits for Foxboro, combining for eight runs scored and four RBIs. Ryan O’Leary led the Warriors with three hits to drive in four runs and scored twice.
Tom Watts earned his first career win on the mound, going four innings while allowing one run on three hits.
Foxboro (5-3) visited Attleboro on Wednesday.
Foxboro 13, Concord-Carlisle 1
QUINCY — The Foxboro High baseball team rebounded from its opening loss at The Sully Tournament by getting the job done in five innings with a dominant win over Concord-Carlisle Regional High last Thursday.
Foxboro and Concord-Carlisle traded single runs in the second inning before the Warriors tacked on a four-run second inning, a five-run fourth and a three-run third inning to end the game early.
The Warriors had 13 hits, with Louis Carangelo recording three of them, including two doubles and four RBIs.
Sean O’Leary and Alex Stern each had two RBIs for Foxboro. Ben Angelini and Ryan O’Leary also had two RBIs, and both Sean and Ryan O’Leary had two hits.
Mat Sullivan went four innings of relief, allowing three hits and an unearned run. Ryan O’Leary pitched a scoreless inning of relief, striking out two.