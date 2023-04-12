FOXBORO — Squaring off in an early-season battle of two Davenport Division title contenders, the Foxboro High baseball team drew first blood with a 9-3 comeback win over Mansfield High last Wednesday.
Although it was only the second game of the season for both Hockomock League foes, Foxboro head coach Derek Suess acknowledged that it was a contest the Warriors had been looking forward to playing.
“Having Mansfield on the schedule, second game of the season, it was like a ‘OK, it’s go time,’ type of thing,” Suess said. “We had this one kind of circled on our calendar because everyone is talking about us and them being top (teams) in the Davenport Division. To come in, go down, but come back and be resilient, it’s just a good top-to-bottom of the lineup effort. You can’t ask for anything more.”
The Warriors fell behind 3-0 in the second inning on a two-out, two-run single by the Hornets’ Will Lund. Matt DeShiro then followed with an RBI single to give Mansfield an early 3-0 lead.
From there though, the Hornets went silent at the plate the rest of the way as a strong Foxboro defense and pitching staff limited their chances.
“We hit the ball pretty well,” Mansfield head coach Chris Hall said. “I think that we put the ball in play quite a bit, it was just nothing was falling. One bad inning and that cost us the game. We just have to be ready to come back (Thursday.)”
Foxboro answered in the bottom of the second, getting three straight hits to start the inning. Ryan O’Leary’s base hit with no outs scored a runner from second to make it a 3-1 deficit.
The Warriors’ Aidan Stow followed with a hit down the left-field line to score two more runs and even the score at 3-all. Ryan LeClair plated the go-ahead runs on a two-run base hit up the middle to make it 5-3 in favor of Foxboro after two innings.
“I’ve challenged these guys that we’ve got to go one through nine (in the batting order.) We can’t rely on the middle of the order every time,” Suess said. “The bottom of the order got us going, and Aidan Stow is only a freshman. That was his first legit varsity at-bat. Can’t ask for anything more (from him). I’m proud of the way they approached hitting.”
In the bottom of the fourth, Foxboro’s Louis Carangelo, who had a team-high three hits, laced an RBI single to make it 6-3. The Warriors added three more in the bottom of the sixth off an error in right field and a Mike Marcucella floating fly ball into right that scored two more runs.
The Warriors chased Mansfield starting pitcher Jake Maydak in the fourth inning as he gave way to Ryan Jeans. Maydak pitched 32/3 innings, allowing six earned runs, four walks and getting three strikeouts. Jeans went 21/3 innings with a walk and a strikeout.
Foxboro’s Mat Sullivan pitched five innings with two punchouts and three earned runs, walking one. Tom Watts came on in relief and struck out one over two innings. Defense was key for both pitchers in keeping runners off-base and advancing as the outfield tracked down fly balls on a windy day and the infield turned a key double play in the top of the fifth after the Hornets had runners on with no outs.
“The defense was phenomenal,” Suess said. “That gives our pitchers a ton of confidence. Sully is a senior, he’s pitched for us since he was a sophomore. We tell him he’s got to throw strikes, trust your stuff and your defense, and that’s what he did. He wasn’t giving free bases and he bounced back after a tough inning, you can’t ask for anything more.”
Despite the loss, Hall pointed to the start his team had to open last season as a sign that it won’t be a deterrent in how good the Hornets could be this season. Foxboro and Mansfield play again on May 10.
“You look at our record last year, we start off the season 1-4 and then we won nine games in a row,” Hall said. “Every game is an opportunity for us to get better. We knew coming in Foxboro was going to be a really good team. They have one of the best offenses in the league, they pitch really well and they do all the things the right way. They executed better than we did today, they were the better team.”
Franklin 8, Foxboro 0
FRANKLIN — Mike Marcucella and Louis Carangelo had the only two hits in Foxboro’s shutout loss to the Panthers Monday.
Foxboro (2-1) hosted Sharon on Wednesday.