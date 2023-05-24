EASTON — The Foxboro High baseball team scored six runs across the final two innings to put away Oliver Ames High in a 7-4 Hockomock League win on Monday.
The Warriors broke a 1-all tie with four runs in the sixth inning and scored twice more in the seventh. The Warriors had nine hits, two belonging to Ryan O’Leary.
Louis Carangelo had two RBIs in a 1-for-3 day. Mat Sullivan held OA in check across 5 1/3 innings with four hits allowed, an earned run, three strikeouts and no walks.
Foxboro (12-7) travels to Ashland on Thursday in its regular-season finale.
Oakmont 3, Foxboro 2
FOXBORO — The Warriors came up short late as Oakmont pulled out the win Friday.
Sean O’Leary hit a two-run homer for the Warriors’ only runs while Ryan O’Leary had a pair of hits.
Nolan Gordon scattered five hits over five innings on the Warriors’ mound, striking out four and allowing one earned run.
Foxboro 8, Canton 0
FOXBORO — Ryan O’Leary struck out 10 in his complete-game shutout for the Warriors’ 11th win of the season last Thursday.
Foxboro struck for seven runs in the third inning before adding an insurance run in the sixth.
Senior shortstop Ryan LeClair had two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors, who outhit the Bulldogs 8-6. Tyler Prescott and Ben Angelini each had one hit and two RBIs while O’Leary had one hit and an RBI.