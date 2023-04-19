QUINCY — Milton walked off on Foxboro in the seventh inning, breaking a 3-all tie since the fifth inning at Adams Field in Quincy and taking the 4-3 non-league victory.
Milton took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Both sides traded runs in the fourth inning to make it 3-1, and Foxboro answered in the top of the fifth to tie it 3-3.
Ryan LeClair and Mike Marcucella each had two hits for Foxboro and both had RBIs. Nolan Gordon pitched 51/2 innings, striking out and walking three each. Ryan LeClair was given the losing decision. Foxboro (3-2) visits Ashland on Monday.
King Philip 8, Foxboro 2
FOXBORO — Cam Hasenfus pitched a complete-game three-hitter, striking out seven and allowing one earned run as the King Philip Regional High baseball team defeated Foxboro High, 8-2 on Friday afternoon.
At the plate, King Philip had two-hit days from Matt Kelley (two runs, RBI), Rudy Gately (four RBIs) and Leo Dowling. Tommy McLeish hit a solo home run in the win, and scored twice while Brendan Sencaj (two runs) and Tommy Martorano (two RBI) also contributed.
Foxboro had an RBI from Ryan O’Leary and Ben Agnelini, while Mat Sullivan collected two hits.