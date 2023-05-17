FOXBORO — Sophomore center fielder Ben Angelini’s four RBIs and two hits helped the Warriors defeat Stoughton, 12-1, in a mercy rule-shortened five-inning contest on Tuesday.
Senior pitcher Alex Stern pitched four innings, allowed three hits, one earned run and struck out two.
Louis Carangelo had an RBI and pitched the final inning for the Warriors and struck out all three batters.
Aidan Stow and Ryan O’Leary each had one hit and two RBIs as nine Warriors had at least one hit.
Foxboro (10-6) hosted fellow Davenport Division rival Canton on Wednesday.
Foxboro 12, Sharon 3
FOXBORO — In a game where Sharon served as the home team, Foxboro took the win on its home field last Thursday.
Foxboro scored in every inning except the first and the seventh. The Warriors put up a five-run sixth inning in its biggest frame.
Leading the Warriors at the plate was Mat Sullivan with a 4-for-4 day and driving in four runs. Mike Marcucella had three hits and drove in two runs while Ben Angelini had three hits and three runs scored. The Warriors had 18 hits.
Mansfield 8, Foxboro 2
MANSFIELD — Connor Curtis pitched six innings, striking out eight and allowing two earned runs as the Mansfield High baseball team beat Foxboro High last Wednesday.
Senior shortstop Conner Zukowski had two hits, two RBIs, and a walk for the Hornets while Jake Maydak added two hits and batted in a run.
Matthew DeShiro slugged a two-run home run in the second inning and then came on relief for the final two outs for the game.
Senior third baseman Sean O’Leary had two hits and batted in two runs for the Warriors. Foxboro sophomore Nolan Gordon got the mound start, striking out three Hornets and allowing five earned runs.