TAUNTON — A two-run sixth inning was all that the Warriors needed for a 2-1 Hockomock League win over Taunton on Monday.
Foxboro had two hits from Sean O’Leary, and RBIs from Louis Carangelo and Ben Angelini, who also both had hits. Tom Watts went five innings on the Warriors’ mound, allowing just one hit and an unearned run while striking out four. O’Leary pitched two innings to earn the save, holding Taunton to one hit.
Foxboro (8-5) visited Mansfield on Wednesday.
North Attleboro 5, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — North Attleboro High’s Dillon Harding fired a one-hit shutout of Foxboro High on Friday as the Rocketeers took a 5-0 Hockomock League baseball win on the road last Friday.
Harding struck out five and walked only one in his complete-game effort. Harding also had two hits at the plate and scored once, on a steal of home in the fifth inning. Jordan Paradis had an RBI double for North in the second inning.
The Rocketeers scored once in the first inning, twice in the second inning and added more a pair of insurance runs in the fifth inning of the contest.
Tyler Prescott had the lone hit for the Warriors. Sean O’Leary pitched in relief, throwing two scoreless and hitless innings for the Warriors with one strikeout.
Foxboro 8, Oliver Ames 1
EASTON— The Foxboro High baseball team earned a decisive 8-1 win over Davenport Division rival Oliver Ames High last Thursday.
The Warriors scored a run in the first inning before the Tigers tied the game in the third. The Warriors then retook the lead, scoring two runs in the bottom of the third and erupting for five runs in the fifth.
Nolan Gordon pitched five innings for the Warriors with seven strikeouts, allowing three hits, no earned runs, and one walk. Ryan O’Leary added two innings of relief, striking out one and allowing no hits.
Ryan LeClair contributed two of the Warriors’ seven hits, with two RBIs, three runs, and two walks. Tyler Prescott had two hits, two runs scored, and a walk.