FOXBORO — A run in the bottom of the first inning was all No. 6 Foxboro needed to nip No. 38 Watertown, 1-0 on Monday in the opening round of the Division 3 baseball tournament.
A Ryan O’Leary RBI was the difference on a day where Foxboro had only four hits. Both Sean and Ryan O’Leary had hits, and combined for the shutout on the mound. Ryan O’Leary pitched six innings, striking out five while Sean O’Leary pitched one inning and fanned three batters. Mat Sullivan and Nolan Gordon also had hits.
Foxboro (15-7) advances to the second round of the Division 3 postseason to play No. No. 22 Archbishop Williams on Thursday at 4 p.m. at FHS.