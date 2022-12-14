FOXBORO — Foxboro rolled past Milford, 60-53, winning its season opener in the Hockomock League contest.
Milford surged in the second half after trailing 31-20 at half, but the Warriors held onto the lead despite Milford’s best efforts. Leading on the floor for Foxboro in the win was Alex Penders, scoring 24 points. Ryan Kelley and Ryan LeClair each had 10 points.
Foxboro (1-0) comes back on Friday to play Mansfield at home.
GIRLS
Foxboro 67, Milford 29
MILFORD — Foxboro cruised past Milford to open the season with a win.
The Warriors were led by Addie Ruter’s 18 points. Kailey Sullivan added 17 and Cam Collins added 14.
Foxboro (1-0) plays Friday at Mansfield.