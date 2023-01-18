ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys basketball team outscored Foxboro High 19-8 in the fourth quarter to rally for a a hard-fought 48-42 Hockomock League win Tuesday night at home.
Attleboro held a 27-22 advantage at halftime, but went cold in the third quarter, scoring only two points as Foxboro pulled ahead and took a 34-29 lead into the final eight minutes.
The Bombardiers finally found the basket in the fourth quarter to regain their lead. Trailing with 41/2 minutes to go, a 9-0 run pushed Attleboro ahead and a Jaiden Outland 3-pointer made it a five-point difference with 17 seconds left on the clock to seal the win.
“Good game. Both games got a good defensive battle,” Attleboro head coach Mark Houle said. “Their defense is always very good. Alex Penders is one of the top defenders in our league. Sam Golub, a very good offensive player, and they’ve got a good supporting cast. Our goal was to control the rebounds and defend with physicality. Holding them to 42 points is impressive.”
Outland had 15 points to top the Bombardiers, while Michael Beverly added nine points in a night where nine different Bombardiers entered the scorebook.
Foxboro head coach Jon Gibbs noted Attleboro’s physical nature on the defensive side. The Bombardiers tried to limit Penders from getting his opportunities in the back-and-forth battle, but Penders still finished with a game-high 22 points.
“Attleboro is always a really physical and tough team,” Gibbs said. “Defensively, they did a good job of making things tough on us, like they always do. They had guys step up and make big shots.
“Every game we play,” Gibbs added, “the other team’s primary focus is to limit (Penders) and take him away, and make it difficult. Regardless of what teams throw at him, he still seems to be able to produce, and (Tuesday night) was no different.”
Attleboro (6-4) next plays on Friday at Franklin while Foxboro (5-5) will be at Canton.