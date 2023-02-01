TAUNTON — The Foxboro High boys basketball team trailed Taunton High 24-23 at halftime on Tuesday night, but was outscored 40-29 in the second frame to drop its Hockomock League game, 64-52.
Foxboro took a 45-41 deficit into the fourth quarter.
Alex Penders’ 21 points led Foxboro (9-6), with 14 of those points coming in the second half. Ryan Cotter scored 10 points and Sam Golub added nine.
Foxboro visits Mansfield Friday night.
Foxboro 56, Oliver Ames 51
FOXBORO — Foxboro had 14 points from Alex Penders in its Hockomock League win last Friday.
The Warriors (9-5) held a 30-22 advantage at halftime and led by four entering the fourth quarter before holding on for the win. Adding 10 points each for Foxboro were Ryan LeClair and Sam Golub.