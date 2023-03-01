FOXBORO — Led by Alex Penders’ game-high 30 points, the Foxboro High boys basketball team closed out its regular season with a 58-48 win at home over Melrose High last Thursday.
The Warriors battled Melrose early until Penders found another gear on offense, scoring the last 11 points for the Warriors to make it a 19-15 lead after the first quarter.
Penders, who scored 15 points in the first quarter alone, became the fifth Foxboro High boys basketball player to surpass 1,000 career points, hitting the mark in the third quarter.
Melrose rallied in the second quarter to pull even and then took a brief 26-24 lead before the Warriors closed out the half with four free throws from Sam Golub for a 32-28 lead.
A quick basket and a 3-pointer from Melrose’s Nasir Monteiro to start the second half gave the Red Raiders a 33-32 lead, but another pair of free throws from Golub pulled the Warriors ahead to stay. Foxboro held a roughly 10-point lead the rest of the way.
“I thought it was really important for us to play a game against a state tournament-caliber team to give us one more test,” Gibbs said. “We got a lot more out of (the game) than we would have in practice. Melrose was able to challenge us in a number of ways. It was a chance for us to get a game in and make some tweaks and small improvements. I think we’re in a good spot.”
The ninth-seeded Warriors host No. 24 Norwood Friday in a Round-of-32 Division 2 tournament game, tipping off at 5 p.m.