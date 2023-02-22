FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys basketball team captured its home tournament title by cruising past Medfield High, 91-57, in the Warrior Classic final on Tuesday.
Foxboro held a 54-24 lead at halftime and did not waver the rest of the way.
Alex Penders’ game-high 28 points, which came in only three quarters, powered the Warriors (14-8). Sam Golub added 24 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Ryan Kelley had 17 points.
Next up for Foxboro is Melrose, at home on Thursday.
Foxboro 56, Dighton-Rehoboth 33
FOXBORO — An 18-3 first quarter for the Foxboro High boys basketball team was the jump-start the Warriors needed to take down Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High in the first round of the Warrior Classic Monday afternoon.
The Warriors never trailed in the contest, going on a 14-2 stretch over the first eight minutes. The run continued into the second quarter, with Foxboro hitting three 3-point scores to open the frame. The tourney hosts kept their hot hand going into halftime with a 40-10 advantage as Foxboro hit from 3-point range eight times in the second quarter.
A smothering Foxboro defense, both inside and outside, led to Dighton-Rehoboth not getting comfortable on the offensive end, leading to half-a-dozen turnovers before halftime. When the Falcons did get a look at the basket, Foxboro quickly closed and forced contested shots. The Falcons managed just three points in the first quarter, but had more success in the second quarter.
“That was the whole key to the game,” Foxboro head coach Jon Gibbs said. “We talked about setting the tone with our defense, and the number-one thing we wanted to do was put pressure on them and play a physical game on the defensive end.
“I thought we were able to use our defense to steal the momentum early. We really never looked back, and it helped we shot the ball extremely well from the perimeter.”
The Warriors extended their lead to 30-plus points in the second half and never let up while D-R’s offense slowly found ways to the basket. By the end of the third quarter it was 52-20, but the Falcons’ scoring success came too late.
D-R was led by Ben Murray’s 13 points, with nine off 3-pointers. Foxboro had a team-high 13 points from Ryan Kelley and 12 each from Ryan Cotter and Alex Penders.
Foxboro hit nine 3-point field goals, the result of D-R putting double- or triple-teams on Penders in the paint to eliminate the senior post player’s effectiveness inside.
“They worked really hard to take away Alex Penders,” Gibbs said. “They were ‘box-and-one’ on him, and he drew a lot of attention when he was near the basket, so that opened up other guys on the perimeter. Obviously, we have good shooters who were stepping into open rhythm shots that they make in practice every day. (D-R) worked so hard to take away Penders, and the other guys were hurting them. It can be deflating.”
Medfield beat Middleboro, 70-65, in Monday’s other first-round game.
Foxboro 52, Oliver Ames 31
EASTON — Alex Penders tallied 24 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Warriors to go with four blocked shots in the team’s regular-season league finale Friday night.
“Our defense was outstanding,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said. “We were completely focused from the beginning.”