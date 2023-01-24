FOXBORO — Coach Jon Gibbs and his Foxboro High boys’ basketball team continue to find ways to win.
The Warriors did it again Tuesday night at home, holding off North Attleboro High 63-47 in a meeting of Hockomock League members.
Foxboro’s defensive pressure forced six first-quarter turnovers and limited the Rocketeers to one field goal for the first six minutes of the second half.
The Warriors were just as impressive on the offensive end, hitting seven 3-pointers, including two by Ryan Kelley, and getting yeoman work inside from senior forward and captain Alex Penders (17 points, 12 rebounds).
The Warriors led from start to finish, gaining a 7-0 edge four minutes into the game and then repelling the Rocketeers the rest of the way as Foxboro cruised to its third straight win.
“In the second half, we played a lot more composed in general,” Gibbs said. “Even when they threw the press at us, we didn’t turn it over as much.”
The Warriors delivered one dagger after another. Owning a 35-31 lead, Ryan LeClair knocked down a 3-pointer after a Penders offensive rebound. Penders then scored in low out of a loose-ball situation, followed by a nifty defensive rebound for Foxboro by Nolan Gordon that resulted in another basket by Penders in the lane, making it a 42-31 Foxboro lead with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.
A drive by Jonnie Obuchowski for North cut the Warriors’ lead to 43-37 in the first minute of the fourth quarter, but Foxboro’s Sam Golub (11 points) drove to the basket for two points and added a pair of free throws around Penders, scoring in low off of a Ryan Cotter feed.
“Cutting down on the turnovers, that allowed us to have more possessions, create better shots and allowed us to defend them in the half-court,” Gibbs said.
Foxboro (8-5, 3-5) has played in eight games decided by margins of 10 points or fewer and posted a 4-4 record in those. Meanwhile, North Attleboro (0-10, 0-8) has had five games decided by margins of 10 points or fewer, going 0-5.
“That’s been the story of our season, our kids compete like heck,” North coach Sean Mulkerrins said. “It’s just a spell here or a spell there.”
Senior guard Derek Maceda and senior swingman Givani Carney each tallied 15 points for the Big Red, which faced a 31-27 deficit at intermission and a 43-35 gap entering the final eight minutes.
“Our offense, sometimes, puts our defense under a lot of pressure,” Mulkerrins said of the first-quarter turnovers, 3-for-9 shooting in the third quarter, being unable to convert Foxboro turnovers (10 during the first half) or fetch many offensive rebounds.
“We have to be pretty perfect,” Mulkerrins added. “Our poise has gotten better, but in this league, with this schedule, it’s just not good enough. And we just kind of ran out of steam in the fourth quarter,” surrendering 20 points to the Warriors there, eight by Penders after he had been held to one first-half field goal due to North’s intensity on defense.
Foxboro hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and had six Warriors produce points in taking the lead. Four points from Maceda along with a steal and basket by Carney pulled North to within 12-10 of Foxboro in the final minute of that session. A drive by Maceda and a 3-pointer by Austin Clemente off of a Maceda pass made it an 18-17 lead for North in the first minute of the second quarter before Foxboro answered twice, with Gordon scoring in low off of passes from Penders.
“In the first half, we turned the ball over way too much, and credit North, their defense was excellent,” Gibbs said. “North was well-prepared for us and the turnovers allowed them to get some easy baskets and we couldn’t set up our half-court defense. We were able to play a little more like we wanted in the second half.”
The Warriors, who have won four of their last five contests, return home Friday for a league game with Oliver Ames.
Foxboro 73, Stoughton 50
STOUGHTON — The Foxboro High boys basketball team took a wire-to-wire 73-50 win over Stoughton High on Monday, pouring it on early and not looking back in a Hockomock League rout.
The Warriors led by 10 after the first quarter at 24-14 and extended the difference at 46-27 going into halftime, thanks to a 9-0 run in the second quarter. Foxboro led the Black Knights by 20 entering the fourth quarter at 60-40.
Foxboro head coach Jon Gibbs said the tone for the game was set by the Warriors’ defense, which in turn fed the offense.
“We wanted to set the tone with our defense,” Gibbs said. “We talked a lot about being the team with the most energy, and I thought we did a good job of that. I think it was huge to get some separation in the second quarter, and you could see our confidence growing as the game went on. It led to us playing with a lot more energy than them.”
Alex Penders led the Warriors in scoring with 21 points, completing a double-double with 16 rebounds. He also had five blocks and four assists.
Ryan Cotter scored 15 points with nine rebounds and four assists for Foxboro. Ryan Kelley added 15, Nolan Gordon scored nine and Ryan LeClair scored eight points.
“Early in the game, they were trying to deny Alex Penders and Sam Golub the ball,” Gibbs said. “It was like they were denying those guys and daring the other guys to step up and score, and they did. They challenged other guys to score and other guys did.
“We showed tonight we have a great team all-around and we’re not just two guys,” Gibbs added. “It was a really good team win, great to see so many guys get involved.”
Foxboro 75, Canton 73 (OT)
CANTON — Foxboro took down Canton in overtime, getting a 33-point game from Alex Penders in the win last Friday.
The Warriors rallied from an eight-point deficit in the first half to tie it at 29-all at halftime. Neither pulled away in the second half to force overtime.
Sam Golub added 19 points for the Warriors as the only other Foxboro player in double-digits.