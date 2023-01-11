FOXBORO — KP won on the road, coming back from a 32-16 deficit to knock off Foxboro, 58-50, in a Hockomock League tilt on Tuesday.
KP outscored Foxboro 17-7 in the third quarter to bring the deficit all the way to 39-33, but it still trailed. But King Philip got hot at the right time, and carried the momentum on both ends of the floor to earn the win.
Leading in the scorebook for King Philip was Grant Kinney with 12 points, all in the second half, and Will Laplante’s 11 points. KP finished with 12 3-point field goals.
Foxboro was led by Alex Penders’ 24 points, while Sam Golub added 11.
Foxboro (4-4) plays again on Thursday at Stoughton and King Philip (5-2) plays at Milford on Friday.
Sharon 74, Foxboro 71
FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys basketball team battled to overtime against Sharon High on Friday night before coming up shy to the Eagles in a loss at home.
The Warriors led 36-26 at halftime, but Sharon chipped away to force overtime with the score locked at 67-all.
Leading Foxboro on the floor was Alex Penders with 19 points. Ryan LeClair and Ryan Cotter each had 15 points, while Sam Golub added nine points.