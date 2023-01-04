BARNSTABLE — The Foxboro High boys basketball team took a 60-50 win over over Barnstable High last Friday as Alex Penders led the Warriors with a 26-point showing.
Foxboro led 30-26 at the half and took the lead to 47-33 entering the fourth quarter.
Sam Golub added 11 points for Foxboro (4-2), which plays again on Friday, hosting Sharon.
Foxboro 82, Hopkinton 80 (OT)
HOPKINTON — The Foxboro High boys basketball team outlasted Hopkinton High in overtime last Wednesday night, earning a gritty road win.
Both sides were deadlocked at 70 before heading to overtime. Foxboro got nine points in overtime from Sam Golub to help seal the win. Golub finished with 40 points, leading all on the floor for the Warriors.
Alex Penders, Ryan Cotter and Ryan LeClair each had 11 points.