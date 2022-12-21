FRANKLIN — The Warriors had the game against Franklin within reach at halftime, down 31-22, but couldn’t close the gap against the Panthers, eventually falling, 77-51 on Tuesday.
Foxboro was led by Ryan LeClair’s 14 points. Sam Golub added 12 and Alex Penders had 10 points.
Foxboro (1-2) plays again on Thursday in a non-league matchup at Milton.
Mansfield 59, Foxboro 50
FOXBORO — The Hornets turned back the Warriors in a tight battle, getting 17 points from Chris Hill to lead the way to their triumph over the Warriors last Friday.
Mansfield held a 33-21 lead at half and maintained the difference through the second half.
Mansfield also had 14 points from Caden Colby. Leading Foxboro on the scoreboard was Alex Penders with 16 points to go with eight points each from Ryan Kelley and Sam Golub.